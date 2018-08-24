Chris Jolly has proposed to Tassia Flossac’s younger sister Donelle at the FLOW headquarters in Roseau.

The whole incident was streamed via facebook live, FLOW and several friends and family members were part of the setup. Donelle was lured to FLOW headquarters with promises of being able to win an S9 phone through a competition. While a brand new top of the line smart phone is no small deal what she came away with was a bit more valuable than that…