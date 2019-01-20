CHECK THIS OUT: Social media, does it help or hinder relationships?Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 20th, 2019 at 12:23 PM
In this feature, we highlight an item in the news, on social media or that has otherwise been brought to our attention and ask you to check it out!
This video from innerlight media, featuring Simon Sinek, British-American author and motivational speaker, discusses the effect that phones and unrestricted access to social media is having on kids and ultimately their ability to function as adults in all aspects of their lives. It already has over 37 millions views and counting. What do you think?
