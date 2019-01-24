Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

DNO has confirmed that this coaster bus, which apparently slid off the embankment at the Roseau Market, belongs to Wilred “Intruder” Peltier.

We certainly hope that it was not a case of the calypsonian “driving with his eyes closed” as per his popular 2019 calypso.

We are grateful that the accident was not serious and there were no reported injuries.