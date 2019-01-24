CHECK THIS OUT: Was Intruder ‘driving with his eyes closed’?Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 12:40 PM
DNO has confirmed that this coaster bus, which apparently slid off the embankment at the Roseau Market, belongs to Wilred “Intruder” Peltier.
We certainly hope that it was not a case of the calypsonian “driving with his eyes closed” as per his popular 2019 calypso.
We are grateful that the accident was not serious and there were no reported injuries.
2 Comments
That’s why he intruded on the embankment – he is intruder. It is like I did something wrong and someone turns around and ask me if I am crazy. I told the person, no, Crazy lives in Trinidad – the man who brought you, ” wai, wai, mouchacha”
Man does talk too much,thats what happen,and not paying attention.