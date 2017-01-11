DEAR BELLA: Am I a fool in love?Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 10:51 AM
Dear Bella,
I am 39 years old and I am presently in a relationship with this young woman who is 26.
We have been together for about one and a half years, and for some reason, I cannot get her to show me some personal affection which would give me the assurance that she is really interested in me.
For me, I think of her every day, shower her with kisses, hugs, send her sweet texts and do the little I can for her – all to ensure that she feels loved and cherished.
On the other hand, she does not do the same and seldom helps me do little things at my home. I find it strange for someone in a relationship to behave this way.
With her, I practically have to initiate everything including kisses, hugs and sex. This is getting to me as I feel there is a lack of interest and she is just with me for the wrong reasons.
I am constantly mentioning my concerns to her, but those have fallen on death ears.
Am I just being a fool in love?
Hurt
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Dear Hurt,
I wouldn’t say that you are a fool in love but sometimes fools do fall in love. The thing about love is that it’s a two way street and it’s never forced. If this woman is showing no romantic feelings towards you then probably it is because there is none.
When two people are in love, it’s natually obvious. Hugs and kisses and affection are displayed without any effort. It seems to me that you are unhappy and if your concerns are falling on death ears then it is probably time to deal with the matter differently.
I always maintain that one should never beg for love and it seems that you are begging. You are a young man and deserves all the right to be happy.
I’m pretty sure that there’s a woman out there set for you that would bring you all the joy and love you rightfully deserves. It seems to me she’s not the one.
Good luck
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Question: Are you ugly/Unattractive?
If Yes then that’s the problem.
If no: Are you broke?
If Yes then that’s the second problem.
LOL….falling on “DEATH” ears indeed…not deaf ears…”DEATH” ears! Anyway, Brother you are a “Sugar Daddy” , you need to understand that clearly and play your role or get out. Your job is to give her money and gifts and her job is to give you a little “nookie” every now and then. Your money is probably going into the pockets of her “REAL” boyfriend whom she refers to as her “friend”. She obviously does not love you or even want you but the money and gifts are hard to part with. You are indeed a fool to be in love with a young girl who is showing you quite clearly that she is not into you. All I ask is that you PLEASE let her go without resorting to any type of violence against her…she is a human being and not your property. And last but not least, go to the Doctor and check for any STD’s. Oh and tell her my friend won’t be buying her that smart phone again…he went back to St. Thomas