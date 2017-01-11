Dear Bella,

I am 39 years old and I am presently in a relationship with this young woman who is 26.

We have been together for about one and a half years, and for some reason, I cannot get her to show me some personal affection which would give me the assurance that she is really interested in me.

For me, I think of her every day, shower her with kisses, hugs, send her sweet texts and do the little I can for her – all to ensure that she feels loved and cherished.

On the other hand, she does not do the same and seldom helps me do little things at my home. I find it strange for someone in a relationship to behave this way.

With her, I practically have to initiate everything including kisses, hugs and sex. This is getting to me as I feel there is a lack of interest and she is just with me for the wrong reasons.

I am constantly mentioning my concerns to her, but those have fallen on death ears.

Am I just being a fool in love?

Hurt

Dear Hurt,

I wouldn’t say that you are a fool in love but sometimes fools do fall in love. The thing about love is that it’s a two way street and it’s never forced. If this woman is showing no romantic feelings towards you then probably it is because there is none.

When two people are in love, it’s natually obvious. Hugs and kisses and affection are displayed without any effort. It seems to me that you are unhappy and if your concerns are falling on death ears then it is probably time to deal with the matter differently.

I always maintain that one should never beg for love and it seems that you are begging. You are a young man and deserves all the right to be happy.

I’m pretty sure that there’s a woman out there set for you that would bring you all the joy and love you rightfully deserves. It seems to me she’s not the one.

Good luck

Bella

