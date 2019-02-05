I honestly don’t know if this is the right forum to vent but men in Dominica have to be careful with Spanish women.

Bella, they doesn’t love and I don’t know how much more of our men have to fall victim to their evils.

My brother had a Spanish woman. She looks like a goddess but I know she is only after the little money he gwahyay (work hard) for.

From the time I saw her I knew she was up to no good. Now she has been eating him. She ain’t working and he is providing.

Many times he had to give her money to send home. The woman is always at Western Union sending my brother money overseas.

He ask her to marry; she refused. But she wants to remain milking the cash cow without commitment.

I tried to talk to my brother; he doesn’t listen. Now he found out the woman is married in Santo Domingo and have been using his money to take care of her husband and children.

I feel so sad because my brother is now like he’s going mad. He told me now he has nothing. Like his bank account on zero and he have to start all over again.

I see her with another man. I feel sorry for this guy. So I’m coming here to warn my hard working Dominican men to stay away from Spanish women.

Hurt Sister

Hello Hurt Sister,

Your pain comes from the love that you have for your brother and its really sad the way this story ended.

Deceit is not isolated to only Spanish women. People on a whole can be very deceitful.

That is why we have to be careful who we open ourselves to and who we let in too soon.

I hope your brother has learnt from his mistake and persons reading this can examine their situation based on what you’ve said.

Don’t be worried about your brother starting over. Sometimes experience like these are just doorways to a better life.

Best Bella

