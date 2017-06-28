Dear Bella,

I am from a small village and for the past few months, I have realized my neighbor’s husband brings women to her home every day during midday.

I have been on vacation in Dominica for some time and I have noticed what is going on.

His wife is a very dear good friend to me and she often boasts about him and how he treats her.

You see Bella everything they own is because of her and he stays at home and work while his wife works very hard, most times when he brings those women home I would go outside for him to see me so he could stop but it doesn’t.

I am anxious to let her know what’s going on but I am afraid to destroy their marriage and then for me to be blamed.

Anxious One.

Dear Anxious One,

You’ve been put in a tough place knowing this information. But take comfort in knowing that whatever happens in the dark must come out into the light.

These situations are very tricky and while I understand you love your friend, you could be the one she dumps at the end.

The messenger can become the threat. I’ve seen this happen one too many times.

I think it’s worth reminding you that most women stay in marriages even after an affair.

Loyalty may mean protecting her from this news for now if you feel that’s the best option.

Loyalty can also mean preparing to be there for when she finally gets the news because your friend is going to know about her husband’s dirty daytime rendezvous whether you tell her or not.

Best

Bella

