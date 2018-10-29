Dear Bella,

I am three months pregnant with my Boss’s baby. I’m 21 years and he is 58 but age is just a number. He is a prominent businessman in the north.

It started as a fling which I did enjoy because he gives me everything and he makes me happy. Now that I’m pregnant I think I want a relationship.

I see him daily at work and it’s normal, I don’t think anyone at work suspects anything. I love my job and I love him too.

I want him to leave his wife because she can’t make him happy as I can. I think my baby and I will make him happier. She can’t conceive and she doesn’t want to adopt either.

His wife (well ex-wife to be I hope) is ruining everything for me by just being alive

She has the ring but I want that man.

It could be a secret baby but he doesn’t want people to know about us or the baby.

He actually gave me money to get rid of the baby because he doesn’t want to lose his wife.

And he doesn’t want to break her heart. I want that baby, I already love that baby. There’s no way I’m getting rid of our baby.

What do you think I should do?

Lil Boss Mummy

Dear Lil Boss Mommy,

You need to first come down from the cloud that’s keeping you from facing the reality of your situation. I honestly don’t think you understand all that you’ve just said.

First red flag, “he doesn’t want people to know about us or the baby”

The second, “he actually gave me money to get rid of the baby because he doesn’t want to lose his wife”.

Now, clearly, this man has absolutely no interest in you. Well, I shouldn’t say that. His interest in you was obviously sexual because now that you are pregnant with his child, he wants no attachment to you.

I reckon he wanted a secret rendezvous with you without any attachments.

Deciding to keep your child is your choice and he shouldn’t run away from his responsibility because you didn’t get pregnant alone.

You should, however, tell him that you have decided to keep the baby. Don’t expect him to be happy with that.

You might also have to come to terms with the fact that you might have to raise this baby on your own. Meaning he might be there financially and that’s about it.

The reason I am saying this is because I have seen situations like that play out. He might also deny the baby is his, especially if he doesn’t want to lose his wife.

“His wife (well ex-wife to be I hope) is ruining everything for me by just being alive”…That statement is so brazen and sinister that I am worried about your mental state.

Perhaps you can also use the time to get some psychiatric evaluation.

Best

Bella

