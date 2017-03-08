Dear Bella,

I want to have a child. I am 50. I have always been scared of having children because of selfish reasons like they would invade my space and deprive me of a great body and peace and quiet.

Now I am of age -well I feel younger than I am- and I find myself gravitating towards people’s children.

I am starting to believe that I want children of my own. Is it too late for me?

Too late

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dear Too late,

You are never too late to accomplish anything you want in this life unless of course if you are no longer above ground.

I think, however, that because of your age you would need to speak to your gynecologist about whether in fact, you are in shape to have a child.

You did not state clearly whether you suffer from any ailments or if you are married divorced or a widow.

What I can tell you, however, is that if you want something you should go after it, once it’s viably possible.

Best,

Bella

