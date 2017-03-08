DEAR BELLA: I am 50 and want a childDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 11:45 AM
Dear Bella,
I want to have a child. I am 50. I have always been scared of having children because of selfish reasons like they would invade my space and deprive me of a great body and peace and quiet.
Now I am of age -well I feel younger than I am- and I find myself gravitating towards people’s children.
I am starting to believe that I want children of my own. Is it too late for me?
Too late
Dear Too late,
You are never too late to accomplish anything you want in this life unless of course if you are no longer above ground.
I think, however, that because of your age you would need to speak to your gynecologist about whether in fact, you are in shape to have a child.
You did not state clearly whether you suffer from any ailments or if you are married divorced or a widow.
What I can tell you, however, is that if you want something you should go after it, once it’s viably possible.
Best,
Bella
You were being selfish before and now you are being selfish again. At 50, how much and what quality of time do you hope to have with a child? Have you even given any though to the child? Have you given any thought to who would father the child? Think again, and maybe the suggestion of adoption or even fostering would work for you.
Once you have a child you cannot change your mind, so if you start feeling like your space is being inviaded or any other such feeling, you will create problems for the child.
Don’t do it.
Stay selfish insteamulation
I definitely hope this woman consults an obstetrician. At age 50, a woman’s risk of bearing a child with a congenital chromosomal abnormality like Down’s Syndrome is more than ten percent. Perhaps she might also consider finding a baby or small child who needs a mother? Lord knows there’s need….
Come on Bella, there is the adoption route. A 50 year old having a child in this part of the globe may do more harm than good, both for mother and child. I am no doctor but have read quite a bit on the impact that having children at that age can have on the health of the child and the mother, especially if it’s her first. but as you said, the choice is always with the individual if she feels so strongly about it.
Good luck.
Think about the child, not yourself.