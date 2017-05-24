Dear Bella,

I am an older woman who got involved in an outside relationship with a younger man. The problem I am having is that we fell in love and I no longer wish to stay in my marriage.

My husband and I have been talking about a divorce for years.

We both have been married multiple times and we never got along. It’s so bad that we would argue in front of people, family, friends and at outings. It got to the point where I could not stand to be around him, therefore, I left the bedroom.

Now I want out of the marriage, but he (my husband) is reluctant and not sure if he wants out of the marriage.

Ready to Leave

Dear Ready to Leave,

When will you be stable?

You are clearly leaving your husband because of your new young love.

You also said you’ve been married multiple times. I am not judging you but you need to ask yourself some serious questions.

I don’t think a divorce will solve your issue.

I think you need to do some self-introspection.

Best

Bella

