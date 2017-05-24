DEAR BELLA: I am an older married woman in love with a younger manDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 1:33 PM
Dear Bella,
I am an older woman who got involved in an outside relationship with a younger man. The problem I am having is that we fell in love and I no longer wish to stay in my marriage.
My husband and I have been talking about a divorce for years.
We both have been married multiple times and we never got along. It’s so bad that we would argue in front of people, family, friends and at outings. It got to the point where I could not stand to be around him, therefore, I left the bedroom.
Now I want out of the marriage, but he (my husband) is reluctant and not sure if he wants out of the marriage.
Ready to Leave
Dear Ready to Leave,
When will you be stable?
You are clearly leaving your husband because of your new young love.
You also said you’ve been married multiple times. I am not judging you but you need to ask yourself some serious questions.
I don’t think a divorce will solve your issue.
I think you need to do some self-introspection.
Best
Bella
Okay … if you really ready to leave go about your business. Newsflash: no one can force you to stay married to them so that’s not a problem. Now, if for “years” you guys are talking about it how comes is now you ready to leave? Incidentally, did you flee the marital bed before or after the new younger broom that sweeping clean? By chance, are you fighting because he accuses you cheating? Hmmm
From what you say, it is your husband that should be ready to leave …. no, correction: he should have left by now.
All this woman is missing is a saddle. Coming on news online and try to mislead people, having been married more than once and yet to learn your lessons. You don’t need advise just carry on regardless.
Dominican. It look like you have no kind of bible principle in you, or morals marriage is what you make it out to be Stupz
Bella this there that was very confusing to me i would need for your submitter together proper compositions of the question etc before submission.,
Get a life, go praise GOD for what he has bless you with.
You was never in love with your husband any way. Do you think the young man will trust you. Sinner sinner am not judging you but you are being ridiculous life is short in the end when you face start looking wrinkle he will look for younger chick that is if he don’t have one already and you don’t know.
The joke of the day: “I am not judging you but…”
Bella, you may not realize it, but you are one of the most judgmental person I have ever come across. Why anybody would come to you for advice is anyone’s guess. Some people have said you are the author of those letters, and I am beginning to believe that. I find it hard to believe anyone would write to you.
Amy that would be poorly expressed if this were the case.
Like they say in DA she have clear eyes lol now she got clear eyes on the youth. Like our ministers lol hahahhahahahah ? .
Maybe she clean up a few older men accts
sorry older woman I guess u just like ur ting greedy U!
Rest ur tired self. U said U were older and married serveral times. All ur glammity must have gone by now.
Doh know what th younger man there for . Do U have $$$$ or what?
Am not saying an older woman cannot be hungry and great sexually and other wise but u did the marriage thing umtin times no more Glammity so retire on the love quest hahahahahah
Bella I think she’s trying to say she’s been married multiple “years”.
Bella is so quick to judge she didn’t even see the lady said they don’t get along. But for real she needs to examine herself. What are the reasons for the other divorces? Do you quit everytime you find a new love outside? Do you have deep issues that have you searching for something you have not found? Before you make any more wrong moves get counseling, hypnosis, therapy, the works. You have to stop that serial matrimonist attitude