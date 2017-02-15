Dear Bella,

I have always dated guys that are younger than me or the exact same age.

Like many of the women out there I have gotten hurt by a man. I said to myself that I won’t ever be able to love so deeply and trust anyone again. I guess I was wrong.

About a year and a month ago I started talking to this man who is about seven years my senior (I am 27).

We became friends and would talk to each other via WhatsApp all day. Slowly but surely my feelings for this guy keep growing. For some reason I believe everything that comes from his mouth.

The thing is I live in the United States and he is back home in Dominica. I know that I love this guy and I am definitely falling in love with him. We see each other via Skype, we tell each other ‘I love you,’ we trust each other, we have told each other that we are not single.

I am planning on visiting him sometime this year. However we are totally different from each other, he loves going out with his friends and I am more the home buddy. He is reserved and I have more of a crazy side to me. I guess I write all this to get your input on things.

However, the most important thing is that I am not single. I have my boyfriend, however because of my past, I don’t trust him 100 percent.

Do you think I should continue with my boyfriend or go with the new one and see what happens? What do you think?

Need Answers

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Dear Need Answers

You are playing a dangerous game.

I have heard about cyber love stories that materialized into something beautiful but we live in serious times and you should be on your guard always.

How is it that you are able to spend so much time with this guy and you have a boyfriend? This could signal the death of your relationship with your current boyfriend.

For all we know he too could have another interest who is taking up the time when you’re “web loving your new love interest”.

But this is not about him. This is about you and whether you should continue this long-distance affair or not.

I think you should give it the “wait and see” approach. Visiting perhaps isn’t a bad idea since you may get a chance to know him better. But take things slow.

All that said, you cannot have your cake and eat it too. You need to come clean with your boyfriend and let him know about your new interest. You cannot love two men at the same time. You need to establish also whether if what you really feel is love.

I am in no position to judge your situation. What I can say though, is that time has the answers to many questions.

In your situation, time will tell but you cannot get positive results if you’re on a negative path.

Best,

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.