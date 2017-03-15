DEAR BELLA: I am secretly in love with someone else’s husbandDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 11:40 AM
Dear Bella,
I am in love with someone else’s husband. I know it’s not the right thing to do. He doesn’t know that I feel this way about him. He treats me with respect and like a friend but all I can think about is him, especially at nights.
I cry sometimes when I think he is in bed with his wife. It breaks my heart when I see them at church on Sundays, it makes me feel so sad because they look so happy.
I always wanted him and hoped that he would realize that but then he got married and I realized there was no hope for us. I don’t want to get any husband because I’m hoping that something would happen and he would be available to me. Like, if his wife divorces him or if she passed or something.
I just want to be available in case he is a free man.
Am I wrong to take these measures?
Hopeful
Dear Hopeful,
You would have wasted all your years waiting for a man who was not set out for you from the foundation of the world.
My advice to you is to find someone and enjoy what’s left in this life for you.
If this man did not marry you when he was single, why would you even envisage that he would give you a second though whether he is divorced separated or a widower?
You need to come to realize that God will not give you someone else’s husband. Save yourself the discomfort and drama and leave the “happily married” couple alone.
Why would you even want to interfere with someone else’s happiness anyway? You are putting yourself up for a lot of trouble both spiritually and mentally.
My advice to you is that you let it go.
Best
Bella
10 Comments
Girl you sounding real Sal. Go get help. Leave de woman man alone.
There a names for women….and men who covet the the wife/husband of another. You are asking for blight.
If he werent happy, maybe you would have a chance dear. But bless the marriage that is happy. I advise you to stay away from this. Apparently the man is not in love with you, and besides he is happy with his wife. Pray that you find someone that you will be happy with and be happy for the happy couple.
Best! Beautifully handled your markings 10 0ut of 10. The truth is others knowingly that the man is happily married but force their way into his life and mess it up for the whole family. You did well seeking for advise. Tell him to give you some space in your life and that you seeing some body and is some that he knows.
You need to wake up out of that daze you in sweetie and leave the woman husband alone. He doesn’t know, keep it that way and stay away. Find something to occupy your time so you don’t think about him as much. Go out, meet people, socialize. You think you may be in love but it may just be a faze or some infatuation stage. So get involved in a group that will keep you busy, do a course, anything. But just leave the woman husband alone and wish them well, not wish for the demise of the happily married couple.
Boy when people happy in their relationship leave them alone, dont make blite fall on you.
but bella u that writting ur thing,because that cannot be real,i mean comon. na man
lol.. my thoughts exactly..
Woman you crazy or what? So you there wishing and waiting for the man wife to die or bad to befall them? I advise you to shake yourself out of your stupor and face reality, it is not going to happen for you and this man. find your own man and leave the woman husband alone.
I plead the blood of Jesus on and around the man, his wife and their happy marriage and I pray that no weapon form against then shall prosper in Jesus Name. I also pray that you get delivered from those evil spirits in your mind that is causing you to be delusion and unhappy, in Jesus Name, Amen!!
You need help he is married.