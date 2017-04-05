DEAR BELLA: I am taking his wife to court for child supportDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 11:12 AM
Dear Bella,
This is the first time I am writing, please do not show my name.
For some years I have been dating this guy who I am madly in love with. I knew he was married but I didn’t care and he didn’t care either.
Last year I got pregnant and he was there for me during the whole pregnancy.
I wanted him to tell his wife, so we could be together but he kept it a secret from her. I went to his wife’s workplace myself to tell her I am pregnant. I was seven months pregnant at that time and her coworkers held her back from fighting with me. I did not know why she was mad at me and not her husband.
He then moved in with me for a couple of months and the baby was born but his wife took him back just to take revenge against me.
He promised her never to touch me again and take care of his child but we were still seeing each other and sleeping together.
Now some months ago, he was sentenced to three years in prison. I don’t have no father to take care of the baby. So I thought that since his wife wanted to stay married to him, then it is her responsibility to support the baby while he is away.
She is acting ignorant but she is forgetting that she is his wife and it is her responsibility to support the child while he is away.
I am currently taking her to court for child support. I gave her the responsibility to co-parent and just help me but I cannot deal with her attitude.
Now, this is going to court.
Am I doing the right thing?
I want your opinion.
Lost
Dear Lost,
You are simply brazen.
First things first. Did you not care whether he was married? Why do now care about all the issues that have now been tagged to your affair?
Secondly, a man’s wife cannot take him back. She has all the right in the world to be with her husband.
Thirdly, you still speak like what you’ve done was right and this obstinate attitude is scary. I am not even going to address the fact that you went to this woman’s workplace. I think you were trying to sabotage the marriage but the tables have now turned on you.
And now to claim for child support from the woman is not only outrageous but totally dreadful.
Furthermore, to add insult to injury you are now taking the woman to court and she must pay for a crime that you and her husband committed.
If you want my advice -which is what you are seeking- I suggest you leave this woman alone and take care of your child until daddy is released from jail.
I think this wife endured enough by just having to deal with this entire situation.
Best
Bella
Suck it to her Bella. She watch too much love and hip hop
😂😂😂😂
she was wrong to be with the man because of him being married for true but she does have a right to take the wife to court for child support, and if she does the wife will have to take care of the child till the husband gets out of prison
why did I read that with an African accent? . probably cuz it sounds like a script straight off one of those african movies oi. lol. my girl, the wife is under no obligation to help u support ur child. if she does, its cuz she chooses too. u chose to seep with a married man. there r what u call contraceptives..condoms, pills, even morning after pills if it comes do that. leave d wife alone n deal with ur pikney
if is me I maxing out my salary. loan and courts for one month before court date haha then return the stuff after
Is this lady on drugs? you spread your legs take care of your damn child
Bella u hv it to deal with. Sounds like someone i no.. This b has hv 2children and counting with this married and he leave her and meet his wife now.. And she still in his bottom, that in ……. and is hr at clearhar.. And he had how many of them here u no..
Woman u need blows.
madness pure madness! you pursued a married man!
this a good example to men out there how most women think…
they completely ignore the things they do and the effects of it on them and other people yet blame everyone else for the problems they create!
this person is completely oblivious in her mind to her actions and doesn’t even have the mental maturity & capacity to understand the situation she created.
no advice needed on this one the the world with put blows on you to learn the hard way!
If the wife was dumb or desperate enough to take a man who had a child with another woman she deserves all the misery that comes with it. After the wife put him out he moved in with th girlfriend so that was a sign that he had nk remorse for his actions. The wife took him back. Too funny. Now he in jail so he is a cheat and a criminal. I guess the wife didn’t know that he was a criminal either. I say take her to court and i hope the court decides in your favor.
You more wicked than her. Smh.
You sound more salty than Shocked we prof sidechick?
hm i dont know where in the US law you saw that,if the man in jail wife have not a damn thing to do with support,goole the babeball player Reyes and get your facts right,this woman is sick and she should have known better to get pregnant from am sure a drug dealer,the money got you into this,should have saved the drug money until he comes out,your a disgrace.
I dont think there is a legal precedence, unless the man dies. then that is a different argument entirely.
My girl you have every right ” and the 2 shall become 1 ” so untill the woman divorce that man she should pay you child support, she well wrong to take him back, he clearly is a prize, he’s in prison for the next 3 years. Now Bella you have one hell of an imagination. I’ll commend you n that, you should become a show writer or even a movie writer.
You are a sick piece of s&@”
This woman is not legally obligated to support the baby you had with her husband. (Unless the laws of your nation are seriously flawed.)
It was her husband not her you had the baby with. He is liable not his wife. Did she consent to the relationship? Did she even know about the affair while it as going on?
On the contrary she may be able to sue you for messing with her husband.
You owe this lady a huge apology.
Apart from this stay away from her. Keep away from her place of employment. You have caused her enough pain without hurting her work performance and causing her to lose her job.
Here is the good news. If you will acknowledge your sins and surrender to God He will forgive you of all your sins. Yes, He will wipe the slate clean and give you a new beginning You must believe Christ died for your sins, and receive Him as you Savior. Please read Romans 5:6-8, John 1:12, John 3:16, 1 John 1:7.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Me Commess!!
Bella you have patience my dear. I read this and all I could do was laugh.
That guy must be a real keeper.
Way to go Bella. These women need to stay away from People’s husbands. Brazen is joke. Very shameless
u going to take the wife to court?she made the baby with u na?bold women!
The wife should sue her for harassment and mental distress.
Woman get a job and a life if is me uwould get a beating u would be scared of man when I done with u
Lord, the nerve of this mistress. this can’t be for real. someone is making up stories. No one can be that vile and ignorant. The wife should turn around and sue you for alienation of affection. Both you and the loser sitting in jail. I feel sorry for the child to losers as parents.
I know that’s a joke!
I suspect people does make up stories and post it here. It’s almost unbelievable that Dominicans are so uneducated. Well in fact I shouldn’t be surprised, I see Dominicans blaming politicians for natural disasters.
You have no idea who you are dealing with.Dominicans are the people who like gossip the most under the sky.whether that gossip sound like a fairy tale; too surreal to be true ; they will be it.Spread it,store it until they will find a new story again to spread .
What goes around comes around ten folds. I just hope is not a daughter you have, because you curse her from since conception.
But all you woman bold. I find you damn rude! The man wife owes you nothing, close your legs to married men.
HAHHAHHHAHAHHAHAH@ Brazen. But that girl is Brazen for true. Truth be told i had to look up the meaning…it means “Bold and Without Shame” Look jokes on Bella.
Excellent advise Bella! Some women too impossible. The wife should divorce him so he can come stay with you after prison term, you deserve him.
Very good reply Bella
She is really bold .. but all laughing matter aside. If this she was in the US, she would win. The courts are going after the wives paychecks to pay the outside women when the husbands cannot or refuse to pay. Sad but true. I think this person looked up US laws and decided she has a chance.. I hope she loose, not the wife fault the wretch of a husband cannot keep his sausage in his pants.
Is that time I making obeah! Both she and baby in trouble with no remorse from me. Some people too bold take what you get. If this story is true you think you can just take somebody husband, and even want to take them to court? That would never pass like that if you want to live happy just leave the woman alone and act like you never knew her or her husband before you child start to scream in your belly.