Dear Bella,
I am a terrible person. I found myself in a situation where I am hurting my sister and I don’t know how to fix it.
I found out her husband was cheating.
In fact, I caught him with another woman at a restaurant on the outskirts of Roseau. He begged me not to tell my sister for fear of destroying their marriage.
I jokingly told him “pay me” and he said “ok”.
Anyway, Bella he gave me $1,000 hush money. I never told my sister. Then a month ago she called with tears saying her husband is cheating because he came home smelling of another woman’s perfume.
I knew he was being unfaithful but I told her don’t think about that and be happy.
She asked me to speak to her husband about her concerns and when I did and told him to stop he offered me more money. I took it. This time, $2,500.
And this has been going on for months. He’s been giving me this hush money almost 11 months now and I feel like I am stuck because my sister is hurting and the one person who knows the truth is aiding and abetting in the situation.
Stuck
Dear Stuck,
The first line of your statement is perhaps the only appealing part of your ordeal. You are in fact a terrible person. Frankly, I think your sister should divorce her husband and let you have him, since it appears that you both should be placed under the same umbrella.
If you want to make things right you need to let your sister know her husband is cheating and that you have been accepting money from him.
You should also need to take a decision and commit to repaying every cent that this man has given you.
Your sister may not trust you again. Your relationship could be ruined forever.
She may divorce her husband and her family could be in shambles.
This entire situation could blow up into a nasty ordeal that will leave people with scars that may be hard to heal.
Best
Bella
Next time take talk money instead of hush money.
yes Right she maybe is the one that is the side chick, Bad sister…
Dear Stuck,
Contrary to what Bella said, you are not a terrible person. You just did a terrible thing. The good part of all this is that you sound remorseful. You need to come clean with your sister and find a way to pay back the money. More than likely, the relationship between the two of you will be damaged because of this but there are consequences to all actions. The best you can do is begin to make amends and perhaps in time she will forgive you. Good luck!
Bella Cousin
Bella,
You have not given this young lady any positive advice to her situation. All you have done is judged her and give your opinion and assumptions on the matter. People don’t write to you to be judged. They write to you to get advice.
Stuck,
At the end of the day, we are all human beings – yourself, your sister and your sister’s husband.
Remember the truth sets you free. If you have a gulity conscience and you really want to tell your sister, yoyou should. Be clean and honest about it.
Tell her you have something to tell her and let her know you saw them and that you took money from the guy! Everyone make mistakes.
Aye no….the first line of the reply alone knocked me out!!! ….i love the new Bella…blunt!!! Some people like things watered down. Its a rough world. Take that!!!
D/CAN in BKLYN
Are you retarded? The woman never asked for advice about the husband. She asked advice about herself. And where does coounselling come into the equation? Nobody knows if the wife will ever know about her husband cheating ways. The sister was simply asking how to move forward. I agree with Bella. She stayed in her lane. On the other hand you sound like a cheater. Any man who cheats on his wife and viseversa can get a divorce if they so desire. Maybe if every man who cheats were left alone then perhaps having extra marital relationships will become a thing of the past.
Soon he will be eating that cookie of yours, if he is not already doing so.You will be demanding five gran for him to eat your cookie since you have got accustomed to the taste of big money.
I missed the part where stuck identified their gender. How are you so sure it’s a woman? I actually thought it was a man … hence the sister’s plea to talk to him for me.
Your sister??!!! Shame on you! I don’t judge lest I be judged because I am certainly not perfect. But to stab your own sister like that is a damn shame. Bella is right. She need to divorce her husband and give him to you because you both disgusting. Husbands and wives come and go but your family is your family…and your siblings are your closest blood relatives outside your parents. That relationship will NEVER be the same. She may forgive you one day but she will never forget and will never see you the same way and will never trust you again. I certainly wouldn’t.
I mean i understand you may be afraid to tell her about her husband because it will hurt her but to take money from him to cover up?! Man I cannot get over that!
What a story, huh? Anyway Stuck forget Bella’s advice. Here’s some better advise.
Girl take de money an run. So what if she’s your sister? Whatever her husband doing is not your business to police him for her. Let her do her own investigation, as long as he will to pay you for your silence, get your money tan. We all know things tight in DA.
On the other hand Just know that by taking de money you might be committing extortion, even if he offered the fact that you took means you probably broke the law, you should talk to a lawyer. And by the way you’re not a terrible person you just made a mistake that you’ll have make up for at some point, someway somehow as these things never remain secret forever.
Wish I was in your place, I need a 3.5k right now, try and turn that investment to 5k it’s not your fault people put themselves in these kinds of situations, your sister is a grown women not a little girl. $$$$
Lmao always a kixx in here.. that woman “Stuck” is a waste of life
I taking the money and I still telling my sister. Family over everything…
ehhhhh. unless its some politician or something that story is unbelievable. made up. cuz no man wld spend that kind of money just to keep a vagina on d side
on another note if that’s indeed true, id be ashamed to have a sister like that. don’t have ur sister looking all stupid n risking her health – with the amount of STIs out there – and sanity for some money in ur pocket. it’s not worth it.
it may not be easy since talking cld ruin ur sister’s marriage or even your relationship with her. its a slippery slope. but if u choose to stay out of it, particularly because of the latter, do that. but don’t accept money to do it. that kind of betrayal cuts deep
That’s the worst advice I have ever heard, you have not mentioned anything about husband and wife getting counseling to try and save the marriage or anything of that sort, if every couple have to get devoce because one person cheated then there would be no marriages
but that has nothing to do with this post tho. the wife is not the one asking for advice so its not bella’s place to give it. the wife’s sister is, and bella responded accordingly. jeezzz. read and understand bruh
hahahaha girl you just as dirty as your sister husband. If i was your sister i would give you 2 pla cutla in the middle of roseau. come on man! sisters. smh
Boy Bello doh have no face. I agree with you Bella….she is a greedy woman who only sees $$$$$$$. She should have her brother in law – I wonder if is not with her he cheating…hmmm
He giving you plenty money eh. lol you screwed all how, if you don’t tell her, in the mist of a nasty divorce he just might. So it is best you come clean. Bella was rough on the one. haha