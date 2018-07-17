DEAR BELLA: I am the soldier boy; told Dominican girlfriend I had my familyDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 at 10:13 AM
Dear Bella,
Someone who is close to the situation brought my attention to last week’s letter to you concerning a Dominican girl trying to locate me. It broke my heart when I read it because the young lady in question is a very nice person.
At first, when we started off it was a simple friendship. She talked to me about the issues affecting her and I was like a shoulder. I helped her the best way I could.
When I realized we were getting close I told her I had my wife and family. She said she understood and she didn’t mind.
On many occasions, one thing led to another and we slept together. Then she told me she was in love with me. I told her don’t forget I had my family. Again she said she didn’t mind. We kept it on and I fell in love with her too.
I had to return and I knew I couldn’t let this love affair continue so I gave her a fake number because I didn’t want her calling me. I did this for her sake and mine.
I wish I hadn’t gotten that close with her because I know she is hurting. But she needs to move on. My distance from her wasn’t to hurt her but save her from me. She deserves better than being second.
I think she should move on. I won’t jeopardize my family. She shouldn’t hold on to me.
Soldier Boy
………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Hello Soldier Boy,
You started jeopardizing your family the moment you became intimate with this woman.
Some women agree to be in relationships with married men claiming they won’t be offended by the wife but that’s just a cover-up.
I’m not saying that she shouldn’t be in love with you, or you in love with her because really the heart isn’t always smart.
What I’m saying is that precaution is always better than cure. You knew you couldn’t have a future with this woman, yet you allowed this to go so far.
And if you claim to be in love with her; then you are cheating your wife out of your love. You’re sharing it with someone else.
You can’t just ask her to move on like as if this never happened. Perhaps it’s easy for you but clearly she’s devastated.
Soldier boy; the next time you are assigned to any foreign land; stay far from the island girls.
Best
Bella
I am trying to stay away from commenting but this is spot on. i have a situation like this. I was almost killed here. you will not understand. After all these years I have to resort to contacting the military and take legal action against him. I was told it is revenge. First I was hasrrassing his wife I was sabotaged there no questions asked baby noises on my phone. have not spoken to these people in years not seeing Dominicans. Man deployed from where he was stationed I did not – woman driving by where I live I cannot tell him or his family k was accused of harassment. how many years later my email broken into my phone number I Dominica person called telling my family they called. a female.. My address had men i do not know them who they are. I looked and realise they are in the military. Filipino people claim I hurt their family, sister having problems with her husband.
I need to write a book but it is after I deal with this legal crap against this grandbay guy.
this is real. I have a story to go with it. you would say I am the one looking for him she wanted to find him desperately. I am having issues all now. I try to ignore it. I contacted the military then I began having issues again so last resort legal action. I did not want to but I have to
En Ba La you too sal then. Go and wash yourself in holy water and leave people man alone
Ahahahahahahah okay Bella you stretching the joke now. This is definitely fake.
say it again bella need a beating for that one,
So those fool stay once they no u in the USA but he was honest so lady move on
Ok Bella and please don’t be selective in posting because you all open this for commentary. This fictitious narrative lack excitement and imagination. How the man went MIA and left you hanging and disappeared on the face of the earth then now he sending message in response to Soldier girl letter. Bella carmem this is lacking even your response on the subject matter is lackluster. My dear just hire me to write a nice little provocative letter to entice the masses. Come again Bella i expect better from these letters.
Oh i miss that part Bella (All letters are subject to editing) Thats alot of editing going on there we papa. Let us see the original form of this submission Bells..
HE told her that he had a family she should leave the man alone.
Bella give me a break please. The patat girl was warned – she didn’t mind. Tell her to take her gwo pwel like a woman.
Soldier boy – take your excuses somewhere else. I hope your wife do you the same so you would understand how people feel.
DA full of children with no daddy, woman need to learn to keep they legs closed
Hahaha stay way from the island girls .#dead
Great advice Bella
lol.lol.sorry Bella but this sounds like a story that was made up! “Someone who is close to the situation brought my attention to last week’s letter to you concerning a Dominican girl trying to locate me”.kinda sounds like the guy knew for sure that the letter was written about him.
Same thing i say puss. Fictitious
oh please!!! This is so fake…..that’s like a story anybody would make up two ways…..stupessssssssss
get a life!