DEAR BELLA: I cheated with my sister’s boyfriendDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Dear Bella
How do I come clean with my sister and tell her that me and her boyfriend are now an “item”. My sister was stricken with diabetes a few years ago and she has been very “cold”. She and “Danny” (not his real name) have been together for a few years. They have two children.
Anyway to cut the long story short, she has been withholding sex from him because she claims to have no feelings.
I have heard diabetes can do that to you. Once he came over to drop off my niece and nephew because my sister wasn’t feeling well. They were upstairs watching TV and he was talking to me about how things are between them and how it had been months since they were together. I felt sorry and held him. When we released each other we kissed and we ended up in bed.
I feel horrible. I love my sister. I made a mistake. Someone told me to just die with the secret but it torments me. I don’t sleep at nights and I want to be free from this bondage. What should I do?
Sad sister
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Hello sad sister,
Everything you have just explained to me should really be told to your sister. If you believe telling her is the only way to be free from the “bondage” then I guess you must move towards obtaining your freedom. If you are truly sorry, I believe you sister can forgive you but the backlash is something you must prepare for.
You see; all the odds are against you. Your sister is sick with diabetes and that alone makes you seem very wicked.
But I’m not here to condemn you because your mistakes are no worst than many of the critics who will come and bash you here. What you did was bad. Terrible, actually, but confessing to your sister is probably the first step to right the wrong you did.
I would made a remark about her boyfriend but right now, you are the one who appears to be struggling with your disloyal behaviour.
Best,
Bella
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Bella always trying to get the juiciest stories, keep it up but me and u kno D/a have even better toro than dat
Sad Sister, I am not going to bash you for sleeping with your sister’s boyfriend. You’re grown! He grown! That’s was your choice and his. BUT … if I am reading this correctly, are you saying you did the deed with your sister’s kids upstairs .. in the same house?? If yes, then you have much bigger issues.
I knew something was goin on with you all..I really had to find out here..Then you call yourself a sister? Pathetic!! You should be ashamed of yourself, the both of you. You really have no heart seeing my children were there smh. YOU ARE NO SISTER OF MINE!
Choops! Allu Getting Worse Wi.
Bella You Aself, Need To Take It Easy,Smh
Aahhhhhh fire ohhhhhhh firrrre,aaahhhhh how can you do that to your sister,aaaaahhhhhhh
Has anyone encountered a more judgmental advice columnist than Bella? I would be surprised if Bella had any training in that area.
Did Bella ever said she was “trained”? Bella giving it to you the way your aunty would give it to you. Ease up on Bells.