Dear Bella

How do I come clean with my sister and tell her that me and her boyfriend are now an “item”. My sister was stricken with diabetes a few years ago and she has been very “cold”. She and “Danny” (not his real name) have been together for a few years. They have two children.

Anyway to cut the long story short, she has been withholding sex from him because she claims to have no feelings.

I have heard diabetes can do that to you. Once he came over to drop off my niece and nephew because my sister wasn’t feeling well. They were upstairs watching TV and he was talking to me about how things are between them and how it had been months since they were together. I felt sorry and held him. When we released each other we kissed and we ended up in bed.

I feel horrible. I love my sister. I made a mistake. Someone told me to just die with the secret but it torments me. I don’t sleep at nights and I want to be free from this bondage. What should I do?

Sad sister

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello sad sister,

Everything you have just explained to me should really be told to your sister. If you believe telling her is the only way to be free from the “bondage” then I guess you must move towards obtaining your freedom. If you are truly sorry, I believe you sister can forgive you but the backlash is something you must prepare for.

You see; all the odds are against you. Your sister is sick with diabetes and that alone makes you seem very wicked.

But I’m not here to condemn you because your mistakes are no worst than many of the critics who will come and bash you here. What you did was bad. Terrible, actually, but confessing to your sister is probably the first step to right the wrong you did.

I would made a remark about her boyfriend but right now, you are the one who appears to be struggling with your disloyal behaviour.

Best,

Bella