Bella,

My Brother is coming home for carnival with a woman who isn’t his wife and my mom is allowing them to stay in our Christian home.

He lives in Houston and his wife is in medical school and he is coming home next week with another woman.

He told mommy the woman is his mistress and he is bringing her for one week here.

My mom wasn’t happy but it’s like she cannot tell my brother no. He is doing well in the US and gives her all she needs.

But Bella what about principle? What about honesty? I mean can money just cloud a person’s judgement and allow them to throw away everything they taught us as Christians?

I’m surprised mom would allow that. I won’t stay under the same roof with them, Bella.

I’m a teenager but I wasn’t raised like that so I’m going to my best friend’s house in Wallhouse when he comes.

Am I being irrational?

Hurt sibling

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Hurt Sibling,

Most adults don’t practice what is right even when they expect others to.

And yes money, the love of it especially can make people totally disregard what is right.

There’s nothing you can do to prevent your mother from doing whatever she wants in her own home.

The onus is on you, however, not to support anything that is wrong.

It seems obvious that you cannot talk your mother out of her decision.

I’m pretty sure that she probably just longs to see her son.

Whichever way, it doesn’t paint a good picture.

And to answer your question, I don’t think you are being irrational.

If your mother consents to you spending time away from that surrounding, then that’s fine but if she doesn’t approve, you might have to remain at home.

Bella