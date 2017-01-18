DEAR BELLA: I feel uncomfortable marrying my sister’s exDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 10:45 AM
Dear Bella
I am marrying my sister’s first boyfriend. I knew he was her first love. She was fifteen and they had one of these little boyfriend/girlfriend stories. They both moved on. She has three children by another man and he has several by two other women.
I am saying this to say that after her teenage love affair, they both moved on. He is now 49 and she is 26.
The thing about it is that she isn’t quite happy about our relationship. As a matter of fact, she was angry when she heard we were going out and now that we decided to get married. I am worried that she wouldn’t come to the wedding or be at odds with me forever.
How do you suggest I deal with this situation?
After all these years, I don’t see how she could feel hurt but I feel a bit uncomfortable.
Worried
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Dear worried
You sister needs to grow up and recite the serenity prayer. You know the prayer that asks the lords help to “accept the things we cannot change, the courage the change the thing we can and the wisdom to know the difference”. I don’t see how your sister could be hurt after almost 35 years.
You didn’t take anything from her so don’t beat up yourself about the situation. If you sister loves you, she will accept your decision and wish the best for you and your partner. She will also attend your wedding and if she isn’t yet married I hope she catches the bouquet. Maybe you can speak to her about because she could probably be still has feelings locked up inside for him.
But I think right now your focus should be on planning your special day. The day in question is between you, your husband to be and God. Give no room to the devil for he will try everything to distract your focus. He hates unions ordained by Christ.
Your sister will get over her situation and even if she doesn’t, feel comforted that you have nothing wrong.
Best of luck
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
This is asinine! why would you marry someone if you feel uncomfortable about it? either you are daft, masochist or just looking for a meal ticket. Neither of them is a good enough reason.
To add to the above posts, he has several children with different women? so many that you cant count you just said several? And you marrying him? I think the real reason you came to bella is because you are concerned about your own relationship, you don’t think you should marry him so you want to sound it off for another opinion. I am sure you will get plenty here. first off stay away from pedophiles. Are you younger or older than your sister, I am sure you are younger
This man was committing statuary rape with your sister. She was much too young for him. Their relationship was illegal. Besides the evidence indicates he is not a man of good character. She is afraid he will tell you everything and also use you the same way.
Is this the kind of man you want for a husband? Can you love him, trust him, and make a life with him? You should be concerned about him not your sister.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Your husband to be was or is playing in the MiNor key
This man is a pedophile. Yes . That is exactly what is wrong with Dominica today. We accept these things and turn a blind eye as if it’s not serious. This man is attracted to little girls obviously. Who is to say that after you get married to him that he won’t try to attack a teenager? First giving them rides to school, buying them little things. Pedophiles cannot be rehabilitated. It’s in their nature based off of various studies to keep a normal life while indulging in their criminal fantasy. A 15 year old girl and 38 year old man have nothing in common. Just my two cents .
Mini Johnrose:
You are correct.
Pedophiles cannot usually be rehabilitated. They tend to get worse with each case showing a greater degree of violence.
This so called relationship happened many years ago. But it was not only immoral. It was criminal. It should not have been tolerated. It should have been reported to the police. I wonder what kind of family would know this is going on and not intervene. Not a family I would be part of!
It is now illegal in Dominica to KNOW this is happening and NOT report it. If you are aware of a man having sex with a minor and you do NOT report it to the police you can be charged if found out and made to pay a severe penalty.
OK hold up…wait a minute. He is currently 49years old and your sister is 26, that is a difference of 23 years. They had a relationship when your sister was FIFTEEN(15) years old which would be 11 years ago for her. 11 years ago your husband to be was 38 years old. What was a 38 year old man doing with a FIFTEEN year old? Appears to me that your soon to be husband likes his meat fresh and young! Maybe your sister knows something about HIM that you don’t but is afraid to tell you for fear that you might attribute her information to jealousy. His “relationship” with her is/was statutory rape. You may need to watch him around your young daughters if you have any, young nieces, cousins etc.
I was thinking the same thing