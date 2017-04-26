Dear Bella,

I have a huge crush on my Bishop. I think it’s reaching a point where I think that I am in love with him.

He has been through a lot in his life. I prayed to God to bless him with someone that is genuine but even though I prayed for his happiness, deep down inside I have strong feelings for him even though he doesn’t show any interest in me.

I prayed to God to bless him with someone worthy, I said to the Lord that his happiness is my happiness. After praying for him I get tested three times and I passed.

God reveal to me that he likes me and pretending that he doesn’t.

God’s child

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dear God’s Child

Be careful. You need to determine whether it’s God or your adversary that is at work here. Jesus and Paul give very powerful insights as to how we are to control our desires and impulses.

Mathew 26:41, Jesus said “Watch and pray lest you fall into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing but the flesh is weak”

Paul also said in Romans 12:2 and Ephesians 4:23 to be “transformed by the renewing of your minds and be renewed in the spirit of your mind”.

You said God revealed to you that your Bishop likes you but he’s pretending he doesn’t. Well, I don’t know but what I do know is that God also says “judge every spirit,” because a lot of deceiving spirits are out there.

You also need to be careful with the spirit of self-serving; meaning that your dream could just be a reflecting of your fantasies. If this is the case you could be setting up yourself for a huge disappointment.

On the up-side however, take comfort in knowing that if your Bishop does in fact like you, he will let you know. Don’t push it. Wait upon the Lord and I can guarantee if it’s part of Gods plan then nothing can change that. Likewise, if it isn’t then…It isn’t.

Best,

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.