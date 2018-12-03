Bella,

I have a situation that is troubling me real bad.

The reason it’s troubling me is because I think I had something to do with what is happening now.

Bella my best friend was having issues with her husband. She couldn’t stay home. He was always on the road and cheating and stuff.

Anyway I told her about a lady in the south part of the island that can work something to stop her husband from leaving the house.

We went there; paid and we got instructions on what to do.

Bella the thing worked. Like the man cannot go anywhere. He refuse to even go to the shop. It’s from work to home. I never thought these things working like that.

But now every situation that my friend finds herself in she goes back to the lady.

She’s spending her money black is white at that lady place and every situation that she has she thinks it’s Obeah and would run to the lady.

When her children sat exams she went there to give them a bath.

She wanted money and she have some nonsense walking around in her purse to keep the cash flowing.

Now she smells funny because of some potion behind her ear that she has to rub with for protection.

Bella I am worried about my friend. I also blame myself because I introduced her to it.

Truth be told, I didn’t think it was so deep.

Now I’m scared because I had a one time incident with her husband years ago and I don’t want her to find out before she cast a spell on me too.

Afraid

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello Afraid,

It seems to me that your real fear is about your friend finding out about your rendezvous with her husband.

And of course the fear that she may try one of those spells on you when she finds out.

I also believe that you took your friend to the south city to that witch doctor because you really didn’t think it would have worked.

You said it yourself…”I never thought these things working like that”

Let me inform you; these things work. The spiritual world is more alive than the physical.

I agree that you brought her there but you shouldn’t blame yourself for her obsession with witchcraft.

She decided to return and that’s her free will.

If you feel haunted by your secret affair may be you should come clean with her. But again, you may think anything that happens to you after could be a spell right?

Let me admit that Bella is battling with a proper response because this situation is peculiar.

And usually when that happens, I advise people to pray. Pray hard.

Bella