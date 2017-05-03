DEAR BELLA: I kissed another girl and I liked itDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 at 11:35 AM
Dear Bella,
I have always made the right decisions in my life. I went to school, college, university and then got married. I have a daughter and a great husband.
Recently I went to an event with my best female friend and we had a few drinks. When I dropped her home, she kissed me on my lips and it lasted a few minutes.
Things got so intense that we went into her room we got passionately intimate. Then I went home to my husband. Since then we never spoke about it but I feel terrible especially after being intimate with my husband.
It’s playing a lot on my mind because I loved how she made me feel. The thing is Bella, my husband isn’t into foreplay and many don’t even understand that women enjoy the foreplay more than they do penetration.
Oral in my house is ancient. He never wants to give it and so I accepted it as something I have to live without.
But after this night with my best friend, I am beginning to think that perhaps the lack of it drove me to my behavior.
Bella, do you think I should tell my husband? Because I am worried it might happen again.
Good Girl Gone Bad
Dear Good Girl Gone Bad,
“You are worried it might happen again” …therefore it appears that you have lesbian tendencies and your concern about your husband might be related to your own security. Notice that you did not express remorse. You need to examine yourself to see who you really are before you load up your husband with this. Once you establish who you are, you will be better able to determine the kind of lifestyle you wish to live.
You alluded to doing something wrong by your concern that you might do it again.
Could it be that your conscience was awakened because of what’s written in Romans 1:26? “God abandoned them to their shameful desires. Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other”.
We should all be able to judge ourselves and thus have a reason for doing whatever we do.
Best,
Bella
8 Comments
Bella come one – lesbian tendencies? wouldn’t it be bisexual tendencies? It’s called curiousity. Nothing is wrong with that. I do not believe that the individual is a lesbian. She was truned on and succumbed…she’s just curious.
explore you curiosity – you only have one life to live.
lol … Bella and that righteous indignation
Tell the lady as is … Get her straight one way or the other and move on … or have the best of both worlds … It takes two to tango but I am sure three can do it too!!
I think Bella you you not a good person to seek advice from. what make you think that she has lesbian tendencies ?By just having a one night stand with her best friend ? Please . I have read many of your response and they are pure crap.
Hmmm no turning back for as long as you get what u get from another woman.. hmmm she spoil you
When fucking ur husband u only think of her.. that other woman
I alway say I would never let another woman get close to my lady..
That’s why you want more…
Bella was a little vague here, so I will add my two cents. Firstly, why does her husband not want to go down under and does he want her to go down on him? Secondly I don’t think she is a lesbian just because of that one act. I believe her best friend was able to give her what she’s been craving. (Case in point, Ive been intimate with a woman, and I aint no lezbo). Thirdly I think she should really express how she feels with her husband regarding oral sex, if she has already, do it the “white” way i.e counselling.
XOXO Peace&Love
Girl do your thing nothing wrong in that once u no she is clean and I can trust her men now adays full of it
Lady , one night while you and your husband getting it down ask him what do you feel about a threesomes? By his reaction you will know if you should tell him or not. And sometimes is best to live sleeping dogs lie.
I believe the lack of intimacy that you crave but do not get from your husband drove you to this. You may not be a lesbian but you need more from your husband. You two should seek counseling about this. Because you are married I cannot suggest you just walk away. Your husband need to reconsider. This is the reason we should be careful whom we marry and what we accept. Because you accepted it its difficult right now for him to want to change but give counseling a try. Hope you get this resolved.