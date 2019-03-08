Bella,

I have a serious issue. Two years in a row my husband vanishing during the carnival and that ain’t funny at all.

Last year same thing happened. He said he made a day break from jouvert and he came Monday night at the end of carnival.

He stayed home the Tuesday. But Bella I recalled that Mister never look like he was in carnival. Not sweaty. Not messy. Nice and clean. Anyway I let that pass.

This year now, he decide well, he going jouvert. I say well let’s go. He refuse to have me come telling me is he and his boys.

I say well ok. Bella you not hearing, I never see the man until Ash Wednesday early morning? Just in time to go work? And the same boys he say he making day break with, asking me for him.

Bella I not no sot. I never watched him or talk to him when he came home Wednesday but as he left for work, I packed his clothes.

He came home around 6 and saw all his clothes on the porch. He ask me what is that about. I never answer. Anyway he took them and left.

Now his entire generation blasting me on Facebook and whassap saying I’m no good and I put my husband outside after he gave me everything.

Am I wrong? Am I to feel bad? Because I honestly don’t feel I did anything wrong.

Even if a man gives you everything must he two time you?

Well Bella I say let him go and stay where he slept two nights.

Estranged Wife

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Estranged Wife,

You made your decision based on what you felt you needed to do. It is clear that you don’t need much explanation from your husband about his whereabouts.

Why would a man lie about being by friends? That’s creepy and it seems like an excuse a cheating man would make.

His family aren’t the ones in the kitchen so they wont feel the heat you’re feeling.

Sometimes women especially have to take bold steps to get respected. And men too.

If the marriage is to be mended then there must be openness, trust and especially forgiveness.

Talk to a close family friend or your church leader about it in case of reconciliation.

Bella