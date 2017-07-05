Dear Bella,

I think my boyfriend’s mother is a Soukouyan or a witch. Not the kind that goes flying on a broom at nights but those that cast spells and affect others.

Since my boyfriend and I met, she always had problems with me.

The moment we decided to get married, all kinds of things, such as my past and his past, keep coming up. I have dreamt of her many times. She appeared once like a snake on my bed.

Then I went to her home once and she was literally forcing me to eat her food. It was like she had placed something in there.

Then all of a sudden, she calls him at wee hours saying she’s dying. When we went to check on her she has black candles and some weird smelling stuff burning.

Bella, I really think that she is casting spells to ensure that her son and I break up.

What should I do?

Afraid

Dear Afraid

You were not given a spirit of fear, but of power and a sound mind and Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world.

If this woman had any powers she wouldn’t have to be trying so hard to break you and her son up.

The thing about evil doers- (if she is), they are very present in the world.

However, do not ever let yourself succumb to fear of any evil presence and remain grounded in your faith.

Use this situation to bring you closer to the “protector”. The way of the LORD is a refuge for the blameless, but it is the ruin of those who do evil.

Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; All you need to do is use prayer as our shield.

Pray for your mother in law that if she is into any black magic that she will not be destroyed by the wrath of God.

Walk in faith.

Best

Bella

