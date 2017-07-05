DEAR BELLA: I think my boyfriend’s mother is a Soukouyan (witch)Dominica News Online - Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 12:06 PM
Dear Bella,
I think my boyfriend’s mother is a Soukouyan or a witch. Not the kind that goes flying on a broom at nights but those that cast spells and affect others.
Since my boyfriend and I met, she always had problems with me.
The moment we decided to get married, all kinds of things, such as my past and his past, keep coming up. I have dreamt of her many times. She appeared once like a snake on my bed.
Then I went to her home once and she was literally forcing me to eat her food. It was like she had placed something in there.
Then all of a sudden, she calls him at wee hours saying she’s dying. When we went to check on her she has black candles and some weird smelling stuff burning.
Bella, I really think that she is casting spells to ensure that her son and I break up.
What should I do?
Afraid
Dear Afraid
You were not given a spirit of fear, but of power and a sound mind and Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world.
If this woman had any powers she wouldn’t have to be trying so hard to break you and her son up.
The thing about evil doers- (if she is), they are very present in the world.
However, do not ever let yourself succumb to fear of any evil presence and remain grounded in your faith.
Use this situation to bring you closer to the “protector”. The way of the LORD is a refuge for the blameless, but it is the ruin of those who do evil.
Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; All you need to do is use prayer as our shield.
Pray for your mother in law that if she is into any black magic that she will not be destroyed by the wrath of God.
Walk in faith.
Best
Bella
Bella,
I find it ridiculous that you appear to be supporting some superstitious nonsense about evil and spirits. For god’s sake Bella you are supposed to be a modern commentator. Please do not help spread such childish superstitions. Dominicans are already too silly/susceptible to believing such nonsensical things. There are no such foolish things in existence. These are stories told to fool children and naive populations. Good god man
oh yes. it\’s true we should have faith and not believe in evil but I honestly know from experience that
these things happen. I do not dwell on it but serious black magic taking place in this country,
Very likely the husband is aware that his mom is involved in nonsense.
Anyone that thinks witchcraft in Dominica isn’t really and alive today is kidding themselves. Bella have great advise you must pray to your Heavenly Father however these spirits are all over the island you must stay prayed up!
Whether it is a fake report or not, this situation is real! If we cannot accept the fact that there is evil, then we are in danger in our belief in Jesus Christ! This is all because if we don’t believe that there is evil, we will have no need for seeking protection from the almighty.
Many of us gamble our lives here on earth for the things we can see like beautiful vehicles, lots of money, multiple women/men, and the pride of life. Do you know that everything there in belongs to God? Think about it! The buildings we live in are made of cement, steel, paint, water, glass, sand and stones. marbles from rocks, and we add value to it. Gold, silver,,,,, we mine.
What does God need here if he made them all?
Well i know for certain that we have a free will which he lets us decide and there we have his interest! Our soul! Satan also wants our soul but the difference is, God has good plans for us and he wants us to come willingly while Satan uses deceit and lies.
continuation:
Satan wants revenge for his mistakes which are irreversible because there is a salvation plan for Humans but none for him and his demons. So you see? He cannot destroy the creator but he seeks to destroy creation through our wild decisions. When we go against God’s will for us, we grieve him deeply! Literally!
There is one thing i have come to realize is that he is very merciful! He does not remain angry for a long time and is always willing to help those who is ready to accept him.
An angel or more is assigned to everyone unless we sell our soul but when we live an unrighteous life having no relationship with God, how can God help?
the power he gave us lie in his word and the debt was paid in full on the cross. It is all in the bible.
We can use these words to chase Satan away and live our rightful place in him but he must have his way in us first!
If satan has certain access before God how about us in his own likeness and image? he loves us and is waiting…
Continuation:
How do we reject someone who has bled 7 times before his death? Praying with hurt where sweat was as blood, basically saying, (father if this cup can be taken please, however let your will be done) His beard was plucked out and pulled, he was whipped with leather whips which had about 20 strands and nails at the ends, which reaped flesh and exposed bones. Isiah and Psalms. (don’t you dare tell me that i am exaggerating!) A crown of thorn was placed on his head.. Of course it pricked him through his torture! His back bruised with carrying that heavy wood. His hands and feet were pierced with nails to that cross. He gasped for 6 hours on that cross for whom? for us.
His side was pierced and blood and water ran down.
Tell me. Which one of us would do this for another person?
Glory to God he won the victory and gave Christians the authority who are very asleep now. Lazy! wake up!
Now is the time! look around you! that’s your responsibility!
Awe Jesus i praise you!
Comment from a Facebook post:
\”Pray for your mother in law that if she is into any black magic that she will not be destroyed by the raft of God.\”
Dear Bella – what is this \’raft of God\’ and why does he go around destroying people with it? It\’s meant for water sports, not retribution.
But But Bella Bella Bella..SMH
Girl you too foolish, the lady cannot put nothing in your food to affect you besides poison, people cannot turn into animals because if they could the last thing they would choose a freaking snake, and your past keeps coming up because you too hot smh
Oh shoot no comments yet, brb
Bella
Are you not seeing that this person is playing with you? I find it had to believe in 2017, people would believe in such nonsense.
Zandoli I have to lol at you… I have a personal experience, and no nerd on the net, can tell me it wasn’t evil.
I’m glad you never had to experience such, I wish I was like you to never have to deal with such. But evil doing is very real.
Zandoli is you that foolish. There are many evil doers in the world just waiting to gain what you have or see you fall. People tun into all sorts of animals beware.
i think that zandoli is a white person or someone not from the caribbean..(its these ppl who always say ‘bad’ does not exist…it is a blessing to have never experienced such