Hello Bella,

I am a 58-year-old man. I consider myself young enough. I have been dating a young woman for around 3 years and something isn’t too right. She is 24 years old but she is very mature.

Bella, I have been helping her with everything. Home, car, bills and even her young daughter because I believe a man should take care of his woman. She comes to my home but I haven’t been at her home. She says she likes my house better.

We wouldn’t go out during the day because she always has an excuse. When she sleeps over, more less on Saturday nights, she wants to leave in the wee hours of the morning.

I sometimes say she feels ashamed of me but I am good looking enough. She refuses to take photos with me and for some strange reason we call and whatssap all day but when she goes home at nights her phone is off.

Another strange thing happened this weekend. She was at my house and couldn’t find her phone. I rang it and my name was saved as three dots(…).

I don’t know Bella. Maybe I need to trust her and not think of anything bad because after all I did for that woman, if she is two timing me there will be a war.

I didn’t fix her up to look good and live sweet for another man.

Mr Suspicious

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello Mr Suspicious,

You have every right to be concerned but at 58 years old, you should be wise enough to know when a woman is stringing you along.

The signs are very apparent. Three years in a relationship and you haven’t visited your girlfriends’ home? She wakes up early to leave your house? Her phone is off at nights?

Now every woman in love would want to talk to her partner, especially before bed. Why would her phone be off?

Your name is also not even in her phone. Mr Suspicious, something is indeed amiss with that relationship and you need to just come out straight and ask the relevant questions.

You may think you are in a serious relationship but perhaps in her mind she sees you as a provider and nothing else, just saying.

So, instead of speculating, ask her some serious questions. Based on her answers, you can know whether she is serious about you but from what you have claimed so far, this woman is far from being serious.

I am also concerned about the use of your word war. Whatever the results are, your future should not be placed on the line for being violent to anyone.

If she lied to you, two-timed you, used you and hurt you while you were being loyal then that’s on her. Perhaps leaving her alone is the best bet. Be wise

Bella