DEAR BELLA: I think my much younger girl friend is two-timing meDominica News Online - Monday, November 19th, 2018 at 10:03 AM
Hello Bella,
I am a 58-year-old man. I consider myself young enough. I have been dating a young woman for around 3 years and something isn’t too right. She is 24 years old but she is very mature.
Bella, I have been helping her with everything. Home, car, bills and even her young daughter because I believe a man should take care of his woman. She comes to my home but I haven’t been at her home. She says she likes my house better.
We wouldn’t go out during the day because she always has an excuse. When she sleeps over, more less on Saturday nights, she wants to leave in the wee hours of the morning.
I sometimes say she feels ashamed of me but I am good looking enough. She refuses to take photos with me and for some strange reason we call and whatssap all day but when she goes home at nights her phone is off.
Another strange thing happened this weekend. She was at my house and couldn’t find her phone. I rang it and my name was saved as three dots(…).
I don’t know Bella. Maybe I need to trust her and not think of anything bad because after all I did for that woman, if she is two timing me there will be a war.
I didn’t fix her up to look good and live sweet for another man.
Mr Suspicious
Hello Mr Suspicious,
You have every right to be concerned but at 58 years old, you should be wise enough to know when a woman is stringing you along.
The signs are very apparent. Three years in a relationship and you haven’t visited your girlfriends’ home? She wakes up early to leave your house? Her phone is off at nights?
Now every woman in love would want to talk to her partner, especially before bed. Why would her phone be off?
Your name is also not even in her phone. Mr Suspicious, something is indeed amiss with that relationship and you need to just come out straight and ask the relevant questions.
You may think you are in a serious relationship but perhaps in her mind she sees you as a provider and nothing else, just saying.
So, instead of speculating, ask her some serious questions. Based on her answers, you can know whether she is serious about you but from what you have claimed so far, this woman is far from being serious.
I am also concerned about the use of your word war. Whatever the results are, your future should not be placed on the line for being violent to anyone.
If she lied to you, two-timed you, used you and hurt you while you were being loyal then that’s on her. Perhaps leaving her alone is the best bet. Be wise
Bella
9 Comments
Mr Suspicious, you are just an ATM.Dot dot dot(…) ou tu sot
My brother you even have to ask us that. She 24 you ready to touch 70. You know what never mind.
I’m going to be very blunt.
The girl doesn’t want you at her home, she has you like Dracular, doesn’t want to be seen in public with you in daylight, only at your home on Saturday nights…..Stupes
You have 58 years on the earth, you should have a tad more common sense.
I didn’t want to sound harsh but come on, these huge age gap differences hardly work out in the long run. She is 24 with a young child, she wanted a sponsor and you figured you get a young ‘ting’ to give you ‘some’.
“if she is two timing me there will be a war.’&”I didn’t fix her up to look good and live sweet for another man.” What is this supposed to mean? You helped her cuz you thought you were in a relationship; sometimes it’s just best to wash your hands and walk away. Next time if you want younger woman look closer to your age range, at least early 40’s man. Inquire about the person, do your own research.
Partner your a sugar daddy and am sure she lives in the counrty,she tell the guy she going to spend weekend with her aunty but is you she coming and meet,walk away from her now,when the boyfriend find out,will be pure trouble,your money alone she wants.
Wow. Very interesting.. U seems to have ur head on as you continue doing all needed as a man. In that way u could notice what’s going on . Not knowing where she lives ?hmm. Just saying. Maybe she has a so call roommate.. or as they say it (her cousin).. one thing I will tell u sir is DO NOT LOOSE UR HEAD OVER THIS WOMAN. U CAN GET IN TROUBLE WITH THE LAW.. JUST PLAY IT COOL. Remember everything in the dark will show up some day and u said she has a young daughter.. hmm someone might do the daughter the same thing and more.. Remember most of the things u do is material things they have a life span so sir dnt mashup urself over her she is just ANOTHER ONE.. I WON’T SAY THE WORD..
This whole “Dear Bella” thing… I’m starting to think this entire thing is just a bunch of made up stories. A lot of these stories just seem hard to believe in Dominica.
OH MY goodness I was just saying this to my coworker.
Mr Suspicious, it looks like you are just another guy with nice guy syndrome. It is not your responsibility to take care of all your girlfriend’s needs (car, home, bills etc). Doing those things does not obligate her to give you sex in return or cater to your needs. If openness is a trait you value highly in the relationship, you need to express your views to her and set your boundaries. From experience, the longer you take before you speak, the more likely you are to part-take in passive aggressive behaviours. These behaviours can be giving the silent treatment or overreacting to very trivial matters. Take Charge! Steer your ship! I wish you all the best, and remember we live in a world of abundance. Plenty o’ fish in the sea.
Well as far as I’m corncern she have a younger man you just her sugar daddy stop being a fool and get a woman your age group not someone you could be there father