DEAR BELLA: I’m helping my best friend to deceive her boyfriend

Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 5:26 PM
Bella,

My best friend is living  a lie and I am part of the whole scheme.
She has been seeing  a young guy in Dominica whose parent’s “can afford” as we would say in local terms.
Anyway he started dating someone else and she got very jealous.
She became bitter and she said she would tell him she’s pregnant and take money from him.
Anyway I supported her because I’m upset that he is seeing that girl too.
But Bella, next thing, the boy is demanding that he goes with her to Planned Parenthood to do the test.
Anyway, she has a cousin who is pregnant so we asked her to give us some urine.
She agreed and carried it in her bag and when she and the guy went to do the test. instead of her urine, she came out with her cousin’s urine.
It was positive of course. He was frantic saying his parents would kill him as we thought. So, he requested an abortion.
She pretended she didn’t want to, but that was part of the plan.
Then the cash started rolling in. $1000 for procedure. Then, we asked for money for antibiotics. Another $600 came in.
Then she told him she needed to go back to the doctor because perhaps everything wasn’t out. Another $800.
 
After a while, my conscience started to bother me. I feel sorry for the guy. We are all friends.
I want to tell him because she won’t stop. Now, she is asking for money for therapy because she is so disturbed by the abortion.
Bella that’s too extreme. Do you think I should say something to him?
Dee
Hello Dee,
Those are some extreme measures that you both have gone to. Quite frankly, you are just as guilty as she is.
However, this doesn’t in any way, mean you should  continue on this destructive path.
By the time this letter goes out then I am pretty sure the information would have reached the relevant authorities.
Besides, what are the chances of this happening to more than one person in such a small country?
Wanting to do what is right is always better than basking in your wrong.
You and she should probably try telling him together.
If she does not agree, then do not continue to play any part in this madness.
I believe that whether you tell him or not, he’s going to find out.
Remember, what’s done in darkness will come to light.
Bella

