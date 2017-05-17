DEAR BELLA: I’m pregnant and falling in love with another manDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 at 9:48 AM
Dear Bella,
I have a problem and I would like your opinion.
I am married and on my third pregnancy, however, I am falling in love with a man that is not my husband.
Here is the problem. As you know pregnant women go through many emotions and this guy seems to understand me whenever I go through my mood swings.
I have to say I have a good husband, however, we are away at work all the time, hence I spend more time with this other guy at work (he is my coworker). So whatever mood I am in, this guy seems to be there at all time and he seems to understand.
Because of that, I keep thinking of this guy, even when I am with my husband. To tell you the truth Bella, I even fantasize us making love and things like that.
I haven’t spoken to my coworker nor my husband about this but I am really confused. I really don’t know what to do and it is getting worst every day.
I need your opinion.
Pregnant and confused
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Dear Pregnant and Confused
Pregnant women go through all kinds of emotional changes and one of them is the need for comfort from their partners.
This is your third pregnancy and clearly, you survived the first two with your husband. I think you will survive this one without complicating your marriage.
Have you spoken to your husband about your emotional needs? Your loyalty is to your husband. You don’t need to let your coworker know about your fantasies lest he takes advantage of the situation.
For all you know he probably just thinks of you as a pregnant woman who needs a friend. Don’t upset your marriage or give place to any disturbances in your family.
You claim that you have a good husband. I hope he’s good enough to prevent you from making a big mistake.
Best
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
13 Comments
you have no shame or conscience, would you like your husband to do the same to you by falling in love with other women? So many women out there wish they had a good boyfriend much less for a good husband. That is exactly the reason why women say men are dogs 🐶 these are the same women. Grow up and you need Jesus!
Hmmmm, I think you just need some tender loving so play yourself. Married , pregnant women need love too . If the coworker is interested in your happiness while you are pregnant and being ignored by hussy then allow him to render the service needed…..yup, grown people make grown decisions according to my papa.
A*****tive like the rod of Moses!
Women more dangerous than men these days.
Bella is absolutely right!
3,000 years ago King Solomon of ancient Israel wrote *Keep your heart with all diligence for out of it are the issues of life.*
To paraphrase his words I will say
*Guard your mind intelligently because from it come the decisions of life.*
Pregnant women sometimes experience strange cravings like the need to have a dill pickle. These unusual desires have more to do with their body chemistry than rational or intelligent reasoning.
Pregnant and Confused, whether or not to make play for your co-worker is not an option. You are a married woman. That door is closed. That possibility is not on the table. Please get your Bible and read
Matthew 19:4-6 and Romans 7:2,3.
For you to be unfaithful to your husband would hurt you, your husband, your children, your co-worker, his wife if he is married, and his family if he has a family. It may cause harm or hurt in the work place.
Continuation:
What you need is a cleansing of the mind and an inner healing that will only come if you receive Jesus Christ as your personal Savior. The Bible says *… as many as receive him, to them gave he power to become the children of God, even to them that believe on his name.* (St. John 1:12) *And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. and he that hath the Son hath life;
and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.* (1 John 5:11,12
How do we receive (take) Christ to be our Savior It happens the moment we BELIEVE that His death on the cross paid the penalty for our sins, and washes our sins away. BELIEVE the word of God that says *… …
the blood of Jesus Christ (God*s Son) cleanseth us from all sin.* (1 John 1:7)
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill, D.D.
chill out lady forget about co worker focus on your baby your husband and your family after all you said it is good,pregnancies hormones at the best,your husband at work providing for you and his family .
So if the co-worker quits and you don’t see him often, would you find someone else to fall in love with? After all you will no longer be seeing him everyday.
There are too many *ifs* and too many things that could go wrong.
The only way to assure a safe journey is to get on the narrow way that leads to life we read about in Matthew 7:13-14. It is best for you, your husband, and all concerned. Receive Christ as your Savior. Then put a NO VACANCY sign in your window
Begin reading your Bible. Start attending a lively evangelical church that preaches the way of salvation. If possible take your husband and children with you. Have your children dedicated. You will have a new life.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Yes is true pregnancy does make woman more sweff .
but fantasy should remain what it is , a fantasy ,
now go fancy your husband more OK .
ha ha ha ! the three pregnancies not for her husband. Poor men look blows
This is not a laughing matter. You do not know the gravity of the situation so it would be best not to comment.
What do you know about her three pregnancies
Besides this you have no empathy.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Woman you just hormonal. Chill out.
The less you have to do with this other man the better. Be polite. Maintain a normal working relationship.
That is all it is so let it be. No sensible man is going to make a move on you when you are pregnant lest he be thought to be the father and get roped into something.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.