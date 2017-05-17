Dear Bella,

I have a problem and I would like your opinion.

I am married and on my third pregnancy, however, I am falling in love with a man that is not my husband.

Here is the problem. As you know pregnant women go through many emotions and this guy seems to understand me whenever I go through my mood swings.

I have to say I have a good husband, however, we are away at work all the time, hence I spend more time with this other guy at work (he is my coworker). So whatever mood I am in, this guy seems to be there at all time and he seems to understand.

Because of that, I keep thinking of this guy, even when I am with my husband. To tell you the truth Bella, I even fantasize us making love and things like that.

I haven’t spoken to my coworker nor my husband about this but I am really confused. I really don’t know what to do and it is getting worst every day.

I need your opinion.

Pregnant and confused

Dear Pregnant and Confused

Pregnant women go through all kinds of emotional changes and one of them is the need for comfort from their partners.

This is your third pregnancy and clearly, you survived the first two with your husband. I think you will survive this one without complicating your marriage.

Have you spoken to your husband about your emotional needs? Your loyalty is to your husband. You don’t need to let your coworker know about your fantasies lest he takes advantage of the situation.

For all you know he probably just thinks of you as a pregnant woman who needs a friend. Don’t upset your marriage or give place to any disturbances in your family.

You claim that you have a good husband. I hope he’s good enough to prevent you from making a big mistake.

Best

Bella

