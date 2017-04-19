DEAR BELLA: I’m still sleeping with my uncaring exDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 11:11 AM
Dear Bella,
I have this dilemma where I am still having casual sex with my ex. I do not wish to add any new skeletons to my closet but the familiarity is comforting, however lately it has been less than comforting.
For starters, we are only seen together in the confines of a bedroom and he only comes to see me when he wants sex and not when I want it.
Lately he hasn’t been kissing me during sex or touching me, it is just in, out, goodbye.
When I ask him what are we? Or where is this going, he refuses to answer me.
When we were in a “serious” relationship, things were so different, he was so loving and caring, but later down he made a 360 degree turn.
I don’t think I can take this any longer.
This is so depressing; how do I break it up with him again?
Sincerely,
Scared of Lonely
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Dear Scared and Lonely,
First of all, you cannot break up anything that is not together and from all you’ve said, you and this ex are not together.
It appears that you are simply someone he is using for sex whenever he wants.
This man as far as his behavior is concerned is coming to meet his prostitute. You need to guard yourself against him. You must ensure that when he comes to his brothel, he doesn’t find you. He’s despicable and seems to be preying on your emotional weakness.
Listen Scared and Lonely, you must love yourself enough to know that you deserve better.
You shouldn’t be used like this in the name of familiarity. There’s nothing familiar about having casual sex with someone who doesn’t even want to kiss you or to be seen with you.
In fact, you should distance yourself from situations like these.
You, like many other young women settle for less because of the fear of being alone.
But Loneliness should not be equated with a fear of being alone.
Everyone has times when they are alone for situational reasons, or because they have chosen to be alone.
Being alone can be experienced as positive, pleasurable, and emotionally refreshing if it is under the individual’s control.
Don’t think twice about taking a different road, just do it. One day you will look back and wonder why it took you so long to make that turn.
Best,
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
16 Comments
hi lady u are being used like a slave,his preying on your weakness for him dont give into him let him loose.stand up to him and always remember love yourself first.this is a very sad thing to read be strong lady bella this is very good advice given .
Girl you just a booty call
Married to a man who has sex like this … blam, blam, blam and go … no words, no kissing, no caressing … nothing. I left him 6 years ago and it was the best thing I ever did for my self esteem. He treats sex like a game of dominos – he doesn’t care who it’s with as long as he is satisfied. Anybody want him?
You are just a fool. Alot of silly women like you make other women look stupid
Bella I disagree – she is causing herself to be used. don’t blame it on the man.
This is happening more often than we would like to admit
Your *ex* Your *ex* what Boyfriend Husband Bella does not seem to care otherwise she would have asked. It does not matter to you or you would have said. It does not seem to make any difference to you people just as long as it is somebody to have sex with.
Any *love* there was in your *relationship* has obviously leaked out. This is to be expected in this kind of
coupling. This is not the kind of foundation a good marriage is made of. It is not something couples are proud of. The Bible calls sex outside marriage *fornication*. It says *……they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.* (Galatians 5:19-21)
But God will forgive you. This is why Jesus shed his blood and died on the cross. The Bible says *In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins.* (Colossians 1:14) It says *……the blood of Jesus Christ (God*s) Son cleanses us from ALL sin.* (1 John 1:7)
Continued …
Continuation …
God will wipe your slate clean and give you a new beginning
This happens when you believe Christ died for you, and rose again, and receive Him as your Savior. Please read John 1:12,, John 3:16, 1 John 5:11-13, and Revelation 3:20
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill, D.D.
Go on EX! debachay like a crab. This was your reason for leaving her in the first place. She is too cheap. Wash and shake. Another one for Doc.Benjamin
One common theme about these letters is, they all know what to do. It is very obvious the writer knows exactly what she should do, but is only looking to Bella for confirmation and validation of her next move.
If you know what you need to do, you don’t need to consult anyone. Just do it and move on.
Woman get a life the guy dont want u
Great advise Bella! This lady should also surround herself with those who truly love her- her fams and friends. Tell them how you feel. When you feel lonely, seek them out – give them a call, visit them, go for drinks. Make sure you are UNAVAILABLE to this ex of yours. Being single can be so freeing!!!!!! See the pleasures in being single- dress up, look good, join a gym, learn a new language, read a new book, hang out every week with your friends and know that you are the best thing out there since sliced bread…then sit back and watch the compliments fly your way.
Boudie !!!! Girl you are sick if a man can not kiss you when making love you must know it over yeah over seek the lord.
girl you have no respect and like many others no self respect for yourself,stop being so low.
enjoy the ride. you want what isnt there. if the ride too bumpy, debachay!
This guy is in a relationship, but it seems like he love your sex better , or maybe if you were the one who broke up the relationship in the first place he is making you feel dirtykick this guy to the curb