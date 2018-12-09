DEAR BELLA: I’m suspicious about my husband hanging out in a rum shopDominica News Online - Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at 9:52 PM
Bella,
My husband has never been a womyel nor has he liked to be at people’s homes.
But lately, I find him spending all his time in a shop that was recently opened in the neighbourhood.
I don’t believe in “mal” but I hear that the lady has “dirty hands”.
Nowadays, the man cannot do without going in the shop and drink. Before he go to work he have to pass there.
On his way home, sometimes he not leaving until the shop close. He buys things in the shop that we don’t even need.
Bella what is That? . Someone told me the shop owner is putting things in the drinks for men to always come and bring their money there.
It looking like it catch my husband because before he comes home on a Friday with his pay packet, is her shop that’s seeing it.
I am fed up of talking to him about it and he just won’t listen to me. So I’ve come here for advice.
Frustrated Wife
Dear Frustrated Wife,
Your husband needs to make up his mind about his association in that shop.
This has nothing to do with the lady and her shop. I think he likes going there for whatever reason and that keeps him going.
People say all sorts of things about shopkeepers especially those who are popular.
The focus here should be on your husband.
Clearly, if he doesn’t think your concerns are legitimate then he will continue to do what he wants.
You can try to let someone else speak to him. Someone whom he respects.
You can also decide to chose a day to hangout with him at the shop too.
Perhaps you may find that the rum is not what really keeps him going there; it may be something else.
Best
Bella
