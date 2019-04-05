DEAR BELLA: I’m suspicious of my pregnant wife and her doctor

Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 3:48 PM
Dear Bella,

 

I might sound a bit as we would say “macco” but I have a problem. My wife and I are having a baby. She is five months pregnant but all of a sudden, she doesn’t want me to come to the doctor with her.

We started to go there when she was about three months and soon after, she said she don’t need me there again.

But Bella guess what? She and that doctor have been having light conversations on WhatsApp.

I don’t know if he checks up on his patients the way he checks up on my wife.

It seems strange to me and I feel weird about it. I went in her phone and saw messages from him.

I can recall one which struck my attention “Keep that bundle intact. Maybe baby will move for me at your next visit”. Bella what kind of message is that?

Maybe I am tripping but it seems strange to me. That’s all. Do you think my concern is a silly one?

 

Gyno Issues

”””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””

 

Hello Gyno Issues,

 

Your concerns are legitimate. I don’t see why a doctor should be so personal with his client, unless of course they were close before.

Also, most expecting moms would love the support of their husband especially at doctor’s visits and it’s a bit off that she no longer wants you to be there.

Speaking to your wife about the matter is the first thing you should do before casting aspersions and insinuating.

You need to seek answers especially for such an intimate issue.

Best,

Bella

1 Comment

  1. Frank N Stein
    April 5, 2019

    The doctor switch your sperm with his. you doh see he want her to keep his bundle in tact?

