Dear Bella,

I cannot get pregnant anymore. All the tests that I have done indicate that I can have children because I have a daughter.

However, I had her when I was pretty young. She is now 10 and I recently got married to the man of my dreams however the baby won’t come.

My husband did a test and he’s fine. I did one and I am fine. All reproductive organs are fine.

But Bella I believe my womb is cursed because I had three abortions when I was younger.

So now I get this feeling that it’s because I killed these babies in the past that I can’t get pregnant now.

What are your thoughts? Do you think my womb is cursed?

Maybe I should go for prayers? What do you think?

Barren

Dear Barren,

Quite Frankly, I don’t know if your womb is cursed or if that’s the reason the baby is not coming.

If you have truly repented for the abortions you had, my thoughts are that it would have been forgiven and forgotten.

I believe that you are probably too anxious about getting pregnant.

If you say both you and your husband are healthy then enjoy the art of conception. That baby will come.

And if it doesn’t…then the hard truth is that perhaps it wasn’t meant to happen.

Best

Bella

