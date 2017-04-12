DEAR BELLA: My boss is married but I am in love with himDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 12:03 PM
Dear Bella,
I am in love with my boss. He is close to 60 and I am 40. I know what you’re thinking. That nothing is wrong, right?
Well, everything is wrong because he has a wife. But Bella before you blame me, please know that he flirts with me a lot. Always asks me if I have lunch or asks if I am alright whenever I look sick at work.
He even asked me to do overtime sometimes when he is alone at work. I cannot say he has disrespected me but I think his little acts of kindness is an indication he likes me.
And these days I find myself always wanted to be all made up at work and spend a lot of money on new uniforms. He gives me lifts sometimes when I work late and would make statements like “you need to get a car”.
I look forward to going to work, Bella. It excites me knowing that I get to see him.
I am single. Am I wrong to feel this way?
Love the Boss
Dear Love the Boss,
Sometimes we can mistake someone’s kindness for something it’s not. And it would be better for both parties if this is indeed misjudgment on your part. But if it is not then it means you could be weaving a destructive device.
Luckily for you, it’s early on and you have the time to put an end to it.
If he actually is interested in you and obviously, you him – there will either be an affair, which will end badly, or a divorce, which is no fun at all.
Or you will be incredibly frustrated.
Don’t forget that being in an affair inside a corporation can reflect badly on you and your career at that firm.
Be thankful for this crush however.
It alerted you to the fact that you’re ready to have someone more emotionally available in your life.
That’s a good thing.
Best
Bella
Good one Bella because from the title i was about to say but where all these wavet sals coming out but this woman should just put some ice on her ting and keep herself quiet. Dow mix business and pleasure this will be a toxic ending for you. Ok
Stay away from him if he wanted you he wouldn’t tell u get a car!he is married.
Thumbs up Bella finally giving some advice that actually makes sense.
How sad is it when women can’t tell when a man is just being nice and not flirting with them. Smh
***VERY SIMPLE****
“I am single. Am I wrong to feel this way”?
……………………….
No, you’re not wrong to feel this way!!
But you’ll be VERY WRONG to act on your feelings or allow this “married” boss man to mess with your emotions!!
So behave yourself and find your self a “single” man!!
one thing i’m gonna say to let u think. he says ‘u need to get a car’ not ‘I’m gonna buy u a car’. so there u have it my girl. he probably cares about u, but I think more as a big brother or good friend. meaning he wants to see u succeed and do good in life. he sounds like a good man. if I were u id not ruin that by mistaking it for something anymore than it is. treating pple kindly doesnt always mean he has romantic feelings for u. don’t cross that line. respect him as a caring boss and respect urself as a lady. the rewards will be much greater
So you know that he has a wife but the SATAN in you is telling you to USE HIM and break up his marriage..Take care you dont get a SIX for a NINE!!!