Dear Bella,

I am in love with my boss. He is close to 60 and I am 40. I know what you’re thinking. That nothing is wrong, right?

Well, everything is wrong because he has a wife. But Bella before you blame me, please know that he flirts with me a lot. Always asks me if I have lunch or asks if I am alright whenever I look sick at work.

He even asked me to do overtime sometimes when he is alone at work. I cannot say he has disrespected me but I think his little acts of kindness is an indication he likes me.

And these days I find myself always wanted to be all made up at work and spend a lot of money on new uniforms. He gives me lifts sometimes when I work late and would make statements like “you need to get a car”.

I look forward to going to work, Bella. It excites me knowing that I get to see him.

I am single. Am I wrong to feel this way?

Love the Boss

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dear Love the Boss,

Sometimes we can mistake someone’s kindness for something it’s not. And it would be better for both parties if this is indeed misjudgment on your part. But if it is not then it means you could be weaving a destructive device.

Luckily for you, it’s early on and you have the time to put an end to it.

If he actually is interested in you and obviously, you him – there will either be an affair, which will end badly, or a divorce, which is no fun at all.

Or you will be incredibly frustrated.

Don’t forget that being in an affair inside a corporation can reflect badly on you and your career at that firm.

Be thankful for this crush however.

It alerted you to the fact that you’re ready to have someone more emotionally available in your life.

That’s a good thing.

Best

Bella

