Dear Bella,

I’m 21 and plain blank confused. My love life is different and I mean DIFFERENT…so I’m in (or may not be as he can’t be with someone outside his religion) a relationship with the perfect person. He is a true gentleman: God fearing, respectful, modest, talented, handsome, fit, kind, patient and all the qualities that I wanted in a man.

The thing is we are on opposite spectrums. I like going out to hikes on weekends whilst he wants to go church. I like going out to casual outings with cultural music whereas he does not.

I fell in love with him for all of these reasons but I have changed since then. Of course, he is a dedicated Christian: NO SEX before marriage and Lord know that’s not an easy road.

For the first years, it was easy, but I’ve cheated, I’ve kissed someone else. Basically, I have a side chick. I’m not in love with the side man but he does what my boyfriend won’t do: gives me back massages, kisses me more than once a week and go on hikes with me.

I love my boyfriend but I’m afraid we won’t last because of conflicting interests, but God knows I love him soooo much but I’m human and would at least appreciate him entering my house even if I’m not home.

Should I fix it and suck it up because he is the best thing to happen to me or should i follow my wits?

signed,

I love my main

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Dear I love my main,

Sometimes we use that word love and we don’t truly understand what it means and your case is a perfect example.

Love is patience first and foremost and from what you’ve said you don’t have the tolerance to wait on this man. Your concern seems to be more linked to the flesh. You mentioned kissing; going out; sex and massages.

Don’t get me wrong; all of that is fine but if you claim that you cheated because you lack these things which he’s not providing for, then you don’t love this man.

There’s nothing wrong in a man who wants to seek God. Actually, I think its very sexy and perhaps that’s the reason why your worlds are not connecting because you all are on different paths. I don’t think this match is made in heaven.

It makes no sense stringing this “perfect” man along while you enjoy your “side chick”.

Find someone who is probably more suited for your kind of lifestyle.

It is clear that you’re not interested in half the things your “main” man is into.

Best

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.