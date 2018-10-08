Dear Bella,

I am stuck in the middle of two friends who happen to both be my coworkers.

They both happen to have an intimate relationship with the same guy who also works with us at the same company.

They have both shared their intimate experiences with me but not each other and based on my observations, neither of the ladies know that they are intimate with the same guy.

They both seem to be so in love with this guy and I am just angry and hateful towards the guy for playing them and putting me in this situation.

One of my friends hase decided to get serious with him and the other is still figuring it out. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Stuck in the Middle.

Dear Stuck in the Middle,

You seem to be really stuck in the middle. The situation can end up with you being without either of them as your friend if you tell them what you know.

And on the flipside, your silence could also cost you the same.

I would probably speak to the guy in question. You say that he is your co-worker. He must be really playing his game well by juggling two women who work under the same roof.

You need to speak to him. Let him know he needs to come clean about his double life else you will.

You have to also prepare yourself for what will happen next. You could be blamed by both women about hiding the truth or protecting the other.

You can also speak to both of your friends together and let them know what you know. In that way, it wouldn’t appear that you have a bias towards any of them.

I hope it all works out well.

Best,

Bella

