I am currently tangled up in a love affair which I have no desire to be in because my ex-boyfriend refuses to get out of my life.

This may sound typical but I am of the firm belief that my ex-boyfriend is not only a pathological liar but he is indeed a psychopath.

On my birthday, I found out that this creature was cheating on me and that he was in a full-blown relationship with this other woman.

Needless to say, the relationship ended that very day however it has been over a year and I cannot get this man out of my life.

It got to the point whereby his current girlfriend relayed to me that she was aware of his continuous efforts in contacting me and that she was not pleased with it.

Although he is aware of girlfriend’s concerns he has refused to leave me alone to the point where he has shown up to my friend’s house in the early hours of the morning, came to my house unannounced, he has sent friend request to my friends on Facebook, and had his friends call my phone.

All my efforts to get this man out of my life have failed and I am at my breaking point.

What do I do? He is saying to me on a daily basis that he will never leave me alone that he is still in love with me and that he will go out of his way to ensure I remain in his life.

Help me

At My wits end

Dear At My Wits End

If you feel that your life could be or is being affected by this ex’s efforts, then don’t take it lightly and get the law involved. I am not trying to scare you in any way but take these approaches and advances very seriously.

Many situations that have become deadly in love affairs started off with simple stalking incidents like these. It is clear that this ex is not interested in leaving you alone.

Speak to the police. Have them talk to him. Get a restraining order if you have too. Be prepared to defend yourself at all times in case your report gets him more aggressive than he already is.

You know I cannot give advice without asking to have some sort of intervention by God because of course there is nothing impossible for him to do. Pray and ask God to allow this man to leave you alone. After all is there anything too hard for the Lord to do?

Best

Bella

