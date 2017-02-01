DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me aloneDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 9:52 AM
I am currently tangled up in a love affair which I have no desire to be in because my ex-boyfriend refuses to get out of my life.
This may sound typical but I am of the firm belief that my ex-boyfriend is not only a pathological liar but he is indeed a psychopath.
On my birthday, I found out that this creature was cheating on me and that he was in a full-blown relationship with this other woman.
Needless to say, the relationship ended that very day however it has been over a year and I cannot get this man out of my life.
It got to the point whereby his current girlfriend relayed to me that she was aware of his continuous efforts in contacting me and that she was not pleased with it.
Although he is aware of girlfriend’s concerns he has refused to leave me alone to the point where he has shown up to my friend’s house in the early hours of the morning, came to my house unannounced, he has sent friend request to my friends on Facebook, and had his friends call my phone.
All my efforts to get this man out of my life have failed and I am at my breaking point.
What do I do? He is saying to me on a daily basis that he will never leave me alone that he is still in love with me and that he will go out of his way to ensure I remain in his life.
Help me
At My wits end
Dear At My Wits End
If you feel that your life could be or is being affected by this ex’s efforts, then don’t take it lightly and get the law involved. I am not trying to scare you in any way but take these approaches and advances very seriously.
Many situations that have become deadly in love affairs started off with simple stalking incidents like these. It is clear that this ex is not interested in leaving you alone.
Speak to the police. Have them talk to him. Get a restraining order if you have too. Be prepared to defend yourself at all times in case your report gets him more aggressive than he already is.
You know I cannot give advice without asking to have some sort of intervention by God because of course there is nothing impossible for him to do. Pray and ask God to allow this man to leave you alone. After all is there anything too hard for the Lord to do?
Best
Bella
You are not ready either to leave your “creature”.If you think that he is a psychopath it also means that your life is in danger.You should go to the police and let them know that you don’t want to be in a relationship with him any more and would like him to leave you alone definitely . By refusing to take further actions to get this “creature ” out of your life ;I honestly think that you are also playing a game of ” I don’t want you but I want you” which is a bad game..Stop don’t play games ;you should know what is best for you and move on.
Girl dont stay there and be playing a** with yourself. If you like entertainment you can do nothing. If you serious get a retaining order before matters get worse.
A girl had the same problem with an ex lover who threatened to kill her.When her next menstrual cycle came around she took a tiny bit of sardine,flour and alkali then apply it to her pad.When the ex returned she showed him the smelly bloody pad mixed with the stuff and said she had an infection and needed to take medication for a good while and is very contagious.The ex left her alone for good.