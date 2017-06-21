DEAR BELLA: My ex is blackmailing me over nude picsDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at 11:09 AM
Dear Bella,
My ex is threatening to post nude pics of me online if I don’t keep having sex with him.
When we first met we were soooo in love. It’s like I was crazy and would do anything and so he had me take several nude pics.
There are some when we were engaged in intimate activities. His face was not showing.
But I left him because he cheated. Now I met someone I love and my ex is threatening to publicly embarrass me.
He blackmailed me and I gave him what he wanted a few times but he keeps using my fear to take advantage of me.
I don’t want to lose my current boyfriend but I cannot continue to be blackmailed like this.
Plus, I feel like I am cheating on my boyfriend by having sex with my X like that. What should I do?
Blackmail
Dear Blackmail,
Let me first start by saying I understand what you’re going through because I suffered a similar situation.
Only it was a guy who told me I should sleep with him else he would tell my dad I had a boyfriend.
My dad wasn’t easy.
Anyway, I told him to go right ahead. Similarly, I am telling you, tell this pathetic ex of yours to go ahead.
Now you need to come clean with your current boyfriend and if he loves you enough, he will understand and see past this mistake that you’ve made.
Secondly, there are laws against such acts and at least you have that going in your favor.
Posting nude pics of someone is against the laws. The same punishment applies for those who share these photos/videos.
Pray for your ex that he turns from his wicked ways and pray that karma doesn’t come back and bite him in the rear. Free yourself from this bondage.
And if he decides he is above the law and shares your nude pics, then this too shall pass.
P.S try not to take nude pics of yourself for anyone. Not even your husband. Tell your husband you’re better looking in the “real”.
Cheer up.
Best
Bella
How is this a problem… simply take pics of him when tries to hook up with you… threat neutralized!
Also stop taking nude pics, you not a pornstar!
Get this burden off your shoulder. Tell your current the situation. the worse case scenario, he leaves you or if he really loves you, he’ll be mad at you for a while. If there are any messages incriminating your Ex show it to your current, obviously you need proof that you’re being blackmailed.
Now dealing with the sleazy Ex put your foot down, let that pervert know you will not be controlled anymore. Tell him your boyfriend knows everything and he supports you. Tell him you have spoken to a lawyer so it would be wise on his part to delete the pis or you’ll see him in court.
Also everyone on here talking about don’t take pics, I think that there is a wise way to take nude pics, simple: 1. don’t show your face, 2. don’t take the pic anywhere you can be linked to (ex: don’ take it in any easily recognizable area be it in the house or car, yard, where someone might see the back ground and link it to you) 3. don’t show any distinguishing marks ex: scars, birthmarks,…
Excuse me DNO why did you leave out the word tattoos after birthmark.
And with all this young women are still going to continue taking nude pics for men. Men in love don’t ask girlfriends to do this but women now sell themselves cheap and don’t learn. I hope you will not take nudes for the new man
Girl go to the police have them delete the pics,that advise bella giving u not making sense
you’ll kill me! hahaha!
Mr sick he need to get a life he is a low class
Never take a photo you wouldn’t want online. Let him dare to go ahead. He might be breaking the law. And Facebook won let nude photos appear.
Facebook would let it until it is reported. So imagine if noone reported it for 5 hours while you are asleep. then you wake up, how many people do you think might have seen it ?
take him to court law suit
Blackmail:
You must confront this man and TELL him what he is doing is called extortion. It is against the law. Let him know he could be charged for even threatening to do what he has said he would do. I do not know how the law reads in your country but it may be he could go to jail.
You may decide to go to your local police station and spill this to the commanding officer. Ask if he would visit him and warn him of the consequences. I expect that would put an end to his nonsense.
For the future and other ladies out there let me say your body is your private property and is not to be shared with anybody except your lawfully married husband not even a boyfriend. This is a sin the Bible calls fornication in 1 Corinthians 6:9,10 and other passages of scripture. It can cause a lifetime of grief.
Nude pictures should not be taken. They should not be given out to anybody because if they get on the internet they can cause a lifelong nightmare.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
While generally agreeing, I wish to qualify the statement: “Nude pictures should not be taken”
Throughout the ages painters and sculptors have depicted the beauty of the nude figure and more recently some fine photographers have followed suit. I refer to the beauty of the nude and not to pornographic inferences.
A century ago the American artist Robert Henri wrote:
“There is nothing in the world more beautiful than the nude human body. It is not only among artists but among all people that a greater appreciation and respect for the human body should develop. When we respect the nude, we will no longer have any shame about it.”
You need to get legal advise on this. Any lawyer can help and he will pay for this actions. Secondly blackmail is a crime which he is already guilty off. Challenge him on this and make him back off.
Never take nude pics of yourself…it is dangerous..!!
I agree to the response that you were given. Also, all the answers to solving problems can be found in the bible. E.G 2 Timothy 1:7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.
I say this because the devil tries to create fear in our minds to get us to do what is against God’s will. Many people are in bondage today because of 1 reason; They have not fully surrendered to Jesus Christ! Could there be Christians living in bondage? absolutely!
But it is that total surrender that makes the difference and give the freedom, boldness, confidence, courage and hope! The bible says, greater is he who is within us than he who is in the world.
We may be looking for a man with a long tail and horns but Satan has demons and even humans who are more than dedicated to him. There is no salvation plan for Satan and his demons but the humans can turn back! Certainly!
continuation:
If you your x for E.G is not surrendered to God then i am afraid that Satan can manipulate him and in turn make your life a living hell! he has a strongman called a demon of fear! This is how much emphasis he puts in creating fear in humans.
We people feel guilty and think that we are too bad to come to Jesus but he says come as you are! He will fix you! He wants you just like this to show you how he can make you! We can sit in heavenly places according to the bible!
And guess what! When Jesus is in your life and you begin to walk with him, problems will certainly come but he will always be with you and you will be able to pull through as long as you are serious. Things come our way and it feels like trash thrown in a can! We feel so loved and supported. All we have to do is believe and trust Jesus. You will even willingly forgive the bad things said and done against you!
Just try him and great and mighty things will he show you!
May the name of Jesus be praised!
The bible mentions Facebook?
pass d pics star. we in dca are accustomed to them tings now-a-days
Mr current have to understand you had an x and as for me x that is y he is an x so tell him go ahead post all the pic he want life is not going to stand still because he post and maybe u should have a talk with me current and let him no what is going on but he might leave you because u sleep with x so be ready for trouble
smh, if you expect the boyfriend to agree and forgive bella, then you just stay with the first one boyfriend and render the same. do unto to others as you would like them to do unto you.
IF he leaves then she better off