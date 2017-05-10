DEAR BELLA: My father suddenly appears and wants a relationshipDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 11:33 AM
Dear Bella,
Now hear that.
Every time I read your page, I seeing a set of women having man problem and sex problem and cheating problem and a set of things that don’t really making sense.
So hear that, since I was a yute my father left my mother and go foreign. He never really check me. I never even hear from mister for years. Now I seventeen mister come back from overs and checking he is coming for me because he is doing better now.
He came at my mother’s home and bring a whole lot of things and money and checking that can maybe make up for lost time.
I heard he is married now and he is driving a nice car and thing.
But I checking I am not going with him because I don’t know him. My mother is really angry but she said it is best I go with him because it is better for me.
But Bella I don’t really know mister and I checking I am staying with my queen boi.
What you saying I should do about that now?
De Yute
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Hello De Yute,
I think you should give your father a chance. There are many children who die not knowing who their biological father is.
Perhaps your dad had a rough time trying to settle in a new environment.
I am not making any excuses for him but the fact that he made an attempt to return to pay attention to you is a good sign.
If you are not comfortable with going away with him just yet then tell him so. Tell him you need time. In that time get a chance to know him. Communicate with him. Let him tell you why he never played his role in the early stages of your life. Give it a wait and see approach. At least he’s making an effort.
P.S and just in case you think I cannot speak like you… “Free up d man”
Best
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
Hahahahahah Hey Bella you made my day with this one. That was one heck of a best response. In essence he or she can get to know the man but be careful. They do not know his character what is he is a child molester or some sort of criminal? Tread carefully but give him a chance to give his side of the story.
“Free up d man”
Lol!
Grassroots lingo!
As a 17 year old stop writing how you speak sweetheart. From the first line I stopped reading.
If you stopped reading from the first line, how do you know he is 17?
nice…..good advice bella…..as a man and as a parent to a stepchild…. you guys don’t know what may have happened between Ur parents and no one can punish a person more than himself…. while you may be hating this man for circumstances… do you know how many years this man may have been punishing himself??.you live with one parent all ur life so u know their side of the story and their feelings…but what about his side???? I know what it is to leave your flesh and blood in a situation so that you can try and better yourself to make things better for everyone… the sacrifice is not always appreciated… money cannot make up for lost time…but it takes two to make a situation what is is…for better…or for worse…the choice is always ours…..
bravo!!!! well said
Well! from day one your mother been telling you lies,lies and lies again. AND NOW THE TRUTH IS OUT. You were forced to call Tom , dick and harry uncle even though you don’t like them, go and improve yourself enjoy but don’t forget your mother.
Brother man, things happen and while I eh condoning what your ole man did, trust me it was a tough situation for him back then. You eh have to go with him immediately, but do not give up on having that relationship with your ole man. Give it time my yute and you will not regret it. It takes a lot for man or woman, to leave a kid in that situation, but it takes a man to admit the wrong and to try to fix it.
One Love
I must say to the young man and it is the truth. Your father could have called or send your mom money but i know of parents have sent for the children below age 18. These children have suffered. Why? Their partners were not good to their children. Not only that probably he was afraid you would be influenced by theother country culture and be in trouble.
You are able to know good from bad for yourself. You are able to be left in a house by yourself according to the american law. Give yourself a chance take a year to think of what you would like to do. Put hatred aside it can destroy your thinking and decisions. HATRED and ANGER are heavy loads put it down and move ON.
Ok. That one hit home. I agree with Bella. Talk to your father; find out what happened and then take it from there.
Here’s some advise I got way back when from a very good friend “if you have a chance to make amends with your father, grab it because my dad died when I was a child and how I wished I had the opportunity to know him”.
I took that advise and it paid off – my dad and I are very close now. The memories of the rough times are there but hey, we actually have a relationship now.
Either you swallow your pride and go for a possibly better life or you do it on your own with you and your mom, the choice is yours.
Excellent advise. Especially the last paragraph.
I doh want to laugh na but hahahahahahaha Bella I am not able with you!
Bella “free up d Man”? lololol
If you don’t feel comfortable going tell him let u think about it until u fully get to know what kind of person he is because if he wasn’t there before why now show up?