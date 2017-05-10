Dear Bella,

Now hear that.

Every time I read your page, I seeing a set of women having man problem and sex problem and cheating problem and a set of things that don’t really making sense.

So hear that, since I was a yute my father left my mother and go foreign. He never really check me. I never even hear from mister for years. Now I seventeen mister come back from overs and checking he is coming for me because he is doing better now.

He came at my mother’s home and bring a whole lot of things and money and checking that can maybe make up for lost time.

I heard he is married now and he is driving a nice car and thing.

But I checking I am not going with him because I don’t know him. My mother is really angry but she said it is best I go with him because it is better for me.

But Bella I don’t really know mister and I checking I am staying with my queen boi.

What you saying I should do about that now?

De Yute

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Hello De Yute,

I think you should give your father a chance. There are many children who die not knowing who their biological father is.

Perhaps your dad had a rough time trying to settle in a new environment.

I am not making any excuses for him but the fact that he made an attempt to return to pay attention to you is a good sign.

If you are not comfortable with going away with him just yet then tell him so. Tell him you need time. In that time get a chance to know him. Communicate with him. Let him tell you why he never played his role in the early stages of your life. Give it a wait and see approach. At least he’s making an effort.

P.S and just in case you think I cannot speak like you… “Free up d man”

Best

Bella

