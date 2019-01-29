Bella,

My father recently married a young woman who can be his daughter and I am upset. He is 57 and she is 20. Bella I am 24. What kind of respect is that for me?

My mother died around four years ago and my father met this young girl in church that he married about a year ago. I am not happy; neither are my younger siblings.

I honestly have no issues with the girl expect that I cannot have respect for her because I feel like my friend is speaking to me whenever we talk.

I don’t think that I should respect her. Besides I am older than she is.

She walks around with little pieces of shorts in the house. I hear them at nights because she’s loud.

I want to move out but it’s my mother’s house even though she’s dead.

I think my father should get his own house to put his new little wife and leave our mother’s house for her children.

Am I being inconsiderate?

Hurt Child

Hello hurt child,

There is really not a thing you can do about who your dad chooses to marry. You might as well give it a chance and hope they are happy.

Having sour attitude or refusing to be polite about it will only make you look bad.

You are an adult and asking your father to leave a house that I am sure he built or pays for is unreasonable. In fact, many people may say that you should be the one to leave.

I am not saying this to say your concerns aren’t legitimate. I am simply trying to let you realize that there’s nothing you can really do about it.

Try to get to know your step mother. Respect has nothing to do with age really. Are you saying that you cannot respect your younger siblings?

Once your father is happy, be happy for him because I am sure the loss of your mother wasn’t easy to deal with.

Bella

