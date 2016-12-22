DEAR BELLA: My girlfriend gave me back my engagement ringDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 9:57 AM
Dear Bella,
I need some advice. I am 22 years old and my 25-year-old girlfriend, which I have been with for like seven months, wants to get married.
She recently asked me and I said I wasn’t ready. From that day we began having problems and she keeps throwing it in my face.
Some days ago, I finally made up my mind and asked her to marry me. She accepted and said yes and she asked me what date are we going to do it.
I told her in December 2018 and then she just gave me back the engagement ring.
What should I do? Please help.
Yours sincerely,
Confused Individual
Dear Confused Individual,
Keep your ring and save it for someone who can wait for your hand in marriage.
Apparently, this 7-month girlfriend of yours is seemingly more eager to wear the rock rather than to wait to grow in love with the man who will hand it over.
Marriage is not something to be taken lightly hence when two people decide to get married, it must be for all the right reasons.
Take your time my dear.
You want to know when you are married, that it is everlasting. You don’t want to spend the rest of your years questioning why you got married in the first place. That would be a nightmare.
As for this woman, I’m pretty sure there are many other eligible bachelors who would be willing to jump into holy matrimony with her blindfolded. Please do not be one of these persons.
Best.
Bella
Boy I would just give u a set of blows…my brother leave mamzel in her business and fly away home! Ur little p…. just start growing size u letting woman rule your life already. Child go and pawn that ring to bring d money for you mother eh. That Dat good for u I would just bust ur head with d ring.
22 is to young to get married and after 7 months got to be kidding me
You should talk to your mother or your father or your uncle or your aunty or you Parwear or your neaneen about that. You can talk to your priest too.. I suspect you will be offering that engagement ring to someone else in seven more months.
If you refer to you girlfriend as a “which” instead of a “who” I am frankly not surprised.
Run partner run as fast and faaarrrrrr wayyyyyyyyyyy as you can in the opposite direction. She aint nothing but a gold digger who thinks marriage will lock her in and whatever serious skeleton thats in her closet will be exposed soon so thats the reason she is in a hurry. Been there and know the signs of romantic turbulence ahead. RUN, I SAY RUN until you can RUN no more
Always Assertive!
Definitely. Move on. It is not wise to rush into a marriage.
Is she a christian ?
Every disappointment is a blessing.7 months and you are getting engaged ? Well ,you are immature ,I do not say that to hurt you; wake up and smell the roses.Run faster than bolt because that woman is too busy ;she does not worth it.Take this as a lesson ;never be too busy to marry any woman much less a man..It is much easier to break up when you are single than married..Hope you did not take any credit on your name because right now you will loose your money and someone else will have that woman while she is laughing at you.
7 months together and you popped the question?? Wow! That seems a bit hasty to me.
Some women still waiting for de man to ask them and they with him for 17 years….
Why give an engagement ring out of pressure? She is right to send it back, seven months is still a friendship. She did you a favor buy her a Christmas gift and move on.
Dear Confused Individual:
I agree with Bella. She has given you caring and wise advice.
If you were seeing me for pre-marital counseling I would be probing to find out why your girlfriend wants to hurry up the wedding. She may have a reason or reasons. This may need to be worked on.
Your girlfriend obviously wants to be in control. She has little or no regard for your feelings. This is not a good foundation to build a marriage on.
You should both be willing to give such a serious decision careful thought and not rush into it.
A love that would not last for two years of engagement would not last for a lifetime of marriage.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
7 Months? awa
Boss, she dumped you. Get up, wipe your ………, and move on. Bye.
Please take THAT advice….. This girlfriend of your is kookoo… you do not need her!
yours*
My friend, this woman did you a big favour. If I were you I would send her a big Thank You note, then delete her from your contact list.