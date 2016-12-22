Dear Bella,

I need some advice. I am 22 years old and my 25-year-old girlfriend, which I have been with for like seven months, wants to get married.

She recently asked me and I said I wasn’t ready. From that day we began having problems and she keeps throwing it in my face.

Some days ago, I finally made up my mind and asked her to marry me. She accepted and said yes and she asked me what date are we going to do it.

I told her in December 2018 and then she just gave me back the engagement ring.

What should I do? Please help.

Yours sincerely,

Confused Individual

Dear Confused Individual,

Keep your ring and save it for someone who can wait for your hand in marriage.

Apparently, this 7-month girlfriend of yours is seemingly more eager to wear the rock rather than to wait to grow in love with the man who will hand it over.

Marriage is not something to be taken lightly hence when two people decide to get married, it must be for all the right reasons.

Take your time my dear.

You want to know when you are married, that it is everlasting. You don’t want to spend the rest of your years questioning why you got married in the first place. That would be a nightmare.

As for this woman, I’m pretty sure there are many other eligible bachelors who would be willing to jump into holy matrimony with her blindfolded. Please do not be one of these persons.

Best.

Bella

