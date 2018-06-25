DEAR BELLA: My girlfriend is beautiful but uneducatedDominica News Online - Monday, June 25th, 2018 at 11:35 AM
Dear Bella,
My girlfriend is very beautiful but she is uneducated.
Before you criticize me understand that I have tried to get her to do things like adult education, online learning, all of that.
I told her that I was the one who will pay because she’s a cashier at a small shop in town and that really cannot make the grade.
I say this because I am about to pop the question.
Now once we are married a lot will change. Meaning shared financial responsibilities and I don’t want to be the one carrying that load alone.
Besides, I don’t like seeing my wife sweat at that job for small change.
I have tried to get her to further her education even doing her CXC over. But she seems comfortable where she is.
I don’t want this to cost me my relationship because I love her but I won’t marry a woman with that attitude.
What should I do?
Uneducated
——————————————————————————————–
Dear Uneducated,
There’s a saying, “you can bring the cow to the well but can’t make it drink the water”.
And in this case, this is what applies. You can make suggestions and beg your girlfriend to further her studies or take courses to right the wrongs in her education.
But if she’s not willing then she won’t. This is something you have to begin to accept.
Maybe she is comfortable with where she is in life. You can’t make a person change unless they want to.
I see the concerns you have with taking the relationship to the next level. Any rational thinking person would have these concerns unless you are very wealthy and don’t need that kind of support in marriage.
Sometimes, things happen in our relationships as a reminder than perhaps our partner isn’t for keeps.
Weigh your options. Balance the scale. Look at the pros and cons, then you decide on the way forward because facts will remain facts no matter how you shift it.
And the fact is, your girlfriend isn’t serious or ready to elevate herself.
Best
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. Dear Bella is published every Monday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that results from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Dear Uneducated,
It is commendable that you want better for your girlfriend and potential wife, it shows that you are not only interested in her physical being but also her mind.
There will be a time when beauty fails and what would be left is the mind and internal drive. I think you should speak to her seriously and try to get a feel of her plans, it maybe that she feels that she can defer her advancement to later in life or she may just be trying to figure our exactly what career path she wants to pursue.
Now with all that said, please do not marry someone off of physical beauty because if you, you will be setting yourself up for miserable marriage life.
Good Luck
Regards
Tarisha
Garson you asking for too much be thankful for what you have and accept the cards how they fall, It have some people begging for a second chance at life and something petty so you worrying about? No man!
If you are trying to help her and she does not want to help herself with her education leave it alone. You can take a horse to the river but can’t force it to drink
Dear Uneducated,
There are zero things wrong with wanting a Kim for your Kanye, or a Queen Bey to match your Mr. Carter. In fact, you are a gentleman seeking to balance his role spearheading his household while adjusting to the new demands of this century and all the aspects of social change that come with it. Your almost-fiancee should be proud – no, honoured – to have you by her side. Instead, she is lazy, unambitious, and quite settled cashing in that small shop.
My advice – drop her and get somebody else who can match your vision and help you build a family with ambition and character. This young lady will eventually drain you and become much more of a weight than a complement.
Best, The Other Bella
Money not all in life it’s understanding and just try to leave a good life pray there’s a god above
My boy I understand you one hundred percent as a woman myself. But honestly, women in Dominica believe that looks are everything. Once they have their nails, hair done etc etc they good to go. Bella your advise hit the nail on the head.
Kermit this seems to be the trend in Dominica. They wonder why men stay with them for years then move on and marry in seconds. In this modern times its not just money but you want a wife that can actually keep a conversation. You want a wife who does not believe everything she sees on the internet who knows fake from real and can entertain your colleagues. You want a wife who can assist your children with school work since everything now is so high tech. You want a wife who can monitor your children’s activites without being fooled. Its not like you asking for a wife to have a PHD, you just want a person with ambition. My brother please DONT marry a woman with such an attitude because it will only lead to trouble. LAck of education can lead to unnecessary arguments and financial stress, ultimately affecting yoru marriage. The fact that it bothers you now speaks volumes. Move on, there are other fishes in the sea. Bless!
Boy I not gan lie them woman gullible, every likkle ting dey see on de internet dey believing smh.