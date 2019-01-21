Bella, Bella,

My hair dresser in the north of the island has been stealing peoples weave especially when they come to sew in the expensive Brazilian and Indian Remy weaves.

I know this because she is my friend and she confessed.

When she sew in weaves she would take two rows and slip them in her drawer.

Of course, the clients are sitting there most times on their phones and their weaves are disappearing.

She uses a technique and sews it with a lot of space. Then she would say the entire bundles were placed in the hair.

I don’t like that and I asked her to stop but she thinks it’s ok because she said anybody that can put a $500 weave on their head can afford to lose some.

She eventually piled up enough weave to get her own hair done.

Bella these hair are expensive and dishonesty isnt good.

What do you think I should do?

Unhappy

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello unhappy,

Well simply put, your hair dresser is a thief and thieves can get themselves into trouble with the law.

Maybe if you threaten to tell her clients what she has been up to, that might change her actions.

And if you do decide to do that, you don’t have proof. It could just be another case of she said, she said.

I say speak to her again. Let her know the seriousness of her actions.

I don’t know if she realises that her business will not prosper if she continues to operate like that.

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. Dear Bella is published every Monday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that results from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.