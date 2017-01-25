My husband and I were being intimate and he called me someone else’s name. He called me Nadia. My name is very far from it.

I don’t know what to make of this. I suddenly stopped and asked him who was Nadia. He brushed me aside and continued as if I hadn’t said anything.

I never moved a muscle from underneath him and all I can hear in my head was that name. After he was done he told me he was so deeply engaged in our sexual relations he must have just mumbled something he didn’t mean or understood.

My husband never gave a reason to think he was seeing someone else but I cannot get behind that name NADIA.

Help me.

Dear Wrong name,

You should not feel guilty of having these concerns. They are legitimate and any married woman should be extremely concerned if their husband refers to them as another while being intimate.

The bible says that marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral. Pray for your husband that he is not defiling the marriage bed as he could be severely judged by God.

If you feel your husband is being dishonest, you should probably refrain from sexual relations with him to preserve yourself from any STD’s that seem to be lingering around. In the meantime, pray without ceasing.

My husband told me just today that if a woman has to fight for her marriage then she has already lost. This means, if you have to engage in a carnal warfare for your husband you won’t win. However, you can fight the good fight of prayer and with that, there’s no losing.

Best

Bella

