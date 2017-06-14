DEAR BELLA: My husband in Dominica is not paying attention to meDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 11:33 AM
Dear Bella,
I currently live in the US and I have been married to my first love (who lives in Dominica ) for almost three years. My first love and I have been in love since we were kids. When I moved to the US we lost touch with each other and a few years back we reunited.
We got married and ever since we got married our marriage have been very rocky. We have been out of touch with each other and then get back in touch but this time it’s been the longest. I love my husband very much. He completes me. I have been trying to reach out to him through phone calls and text messages and he is refusing my calls.
I was told by several people that he is seeing someone. I don’t know how true it is, but I guess action speaks louder than words. My heart hurts deeply that he would do this to me. Our love is not an ordinary love. I want to come home because I believe that he will have to face me and talk to me but I am very afraid of what I might be coming home to.
I spoke to him about a week ago and he told me he loves me. But what I don’t understand is, why he is keeping away from me?
I am a woman with a broken heart.
What should I do?
Distance
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Dear Distance,
Perfect love casts out all fear and so you shouldn’t be afraid to come home to face your husband irrespective of the situation.
He is your HUSBAND. He made a vow to you and so you should have no fear to find out why he is faltering on these vows. Before you listen to Dominicans (some people know other’s business and not their’s) you need to get the facts for yourself.
In a world where communication is free, I find it worrying that you have been “trying to reach out to him through phone calls and text messages” and he is refusing your calls.
Honey, if you are able to come home then do that. Knowledge is power. And once you know, you will have the power to make the right decision going forward whether it is to continue the marriage or move on without him. Whichever way, it is always better to know.
Best,
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Dear distance;
Honestly, in the first place, you should have already been reconciled with your husband. For what reason did you leave your husband and travel? You are practically a newlywed as you are only married for 3 years. Sweety, get back home, you cant be a wife away from home, someone else will be that wife.
The bible itself speak of this when Jesus instructed us (paraphrase) to shorten our fast and hurry get back to the bed.
I pray you are able to reconciled and take your place where you belong and in future, dont ever make that decision, it is not worth it.
Ok, why are you separated by this great distance, why isn’t he with you in the States? That in itself is a big problem
Just tell me where he at and I will go see if I true the man have another woman for u since am passing in dominica and leaving soon but my dear if the not calling nor answer the already confirm at ppl tell u so come home get closure go back and move on it hurts but u will and can do it. Good luck
Some Woman took your man period, come and handle you business, get him his green card , and take him out of D.A. once he get there things might get better, unless she already have him sprung in the bed room.
Distance,
I’ve been in your shoes and chances are if he is refusing your calls then he is cheating on you. I would play “Why haven’t I heard from you” to my fiancé when I finally got him on the phone. Yes, Dominican always know people’s business but not theirs but don’t forget, where there is smoke, there maybe fire. If there is one thing I learned from Dominicans, if one or more is singing the same tune, you listen. Tickets are too damn expensive from the States to Dominica. I know you’re hurting but pay attention to the signs…they are there. Of course he will tell you he loves you because he thinks that will put your mind at ease but don’t be fooled. If he loves you so much you wouldn’t have to call him repeatedly before he answers. I’m curious, when you spoke with him a week ago, did you call or did he call? DO NOT IGNORE THE SIGNS! Actions speaks louder than words and right now his actions are screaming “You’re away so I have to play.” Move on…the heart will…
Dear Been in that same boat;
Marriage is honorable and God is involved. It hurts enough that her husband is having an affair, but she has to try to reconcile with him. Like she explained, she loves him and he has been her first love, therefore, moving on will be hard to do and I presume you are not a believer of Jesus Christ to give this harsh and unseemly advice?
Send for him