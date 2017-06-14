Dear Bella,

I currently live in the US and I have been married to my first love (who lives in Dominica ) for almost three years. My first love and I have been in love since we were kids. When I moved to the US we lost touch with each other and a few years back we reunited.

We got married and ever since we got married our marriage have been very rocky. We have been out of touch with each other and then get back in touch but this time it’s been the longest. I love my husband very much. He completes me. I have been trying to reach out to him through phone calls and text messages and he is refusing my calls.

I was told by several people that he is seeing someone. I don’t know how true it is, but I guess action speaks louder than words. My heart hurts deeply that he would do this to me. Our love is not an ordinary love. I want to come home because I believe that he will have to face me and talk to me but I am very afraid of what I might be coming home to.

I spoke to him about a week ago and he told me he loves me. But what I don’t understand is, why he is keeping away from me?

I am a woman with a broken heart.

What should I do?

Distance

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Dear Distance,

Perfect love casts out all fear and so you shouldn’t be afraid to come home to face your husband irrespective of the situation.

He is your HUSBAND. He made a vow to you and so you should have no fear to find out why he is faltering on these vows. Before you listen to Dominicans (some people know other’s business and not their’s) you need to get the facts for yourself.

In a world where communication is free, I find it worrying that you have been “trying to reach out to him through phone calls and text messages” and he is refusing your calls.

Honey, if you are able to come home then do that. Knowledge is power. And once you know, you will have the power to make the right decision going forward whether it is to continue the marriage or move on without him. Whichever way, it is always better to know.

Best,

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at [email protected] Dear Bella is published every Wednesday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice, and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that result from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.