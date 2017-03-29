Dear Bella,

My husband and I have three beautiful children together. Two are in high school, while the youngest is in primary school. We have a happy home, not perfect but which family is?

However, something has been on my conscience for years and now I’m wondering if I should clear my conscience and cause pain to my family or keep things to myself. I had an affair with a co-worker around the time I got pregnant with my last child. To be honest I am not sure if my co-worker or my husband is the father. My youngest child looks different from the others, they’re thinner and more light-skinned.

I’m sure my husband is probably wondering why this is so.

Should I confess?

M

Dear M,

The first thing you should do is confess to your husband what you did. Then you need to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of your youngest child.

If he isn’t you would have to let your coworker know that he has fathered your child. These situations are never easy but it is better knowing than living with a question mark over your head.

Some marriages don’t survive such ordeals and some are salvaged depending on the love you share for each other and how important the word of God is in your marriage.

Some people go to their graves with dark secrets such as these and I am pleased that you want to make it right. If this is any comfort to you, love keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

I pray that the love you and your husband share can withstand this shaking.

Best

Bella

