Dear Bella,
My husband and I have three beautiful children together. Two are in high school, while the youngest is in primary school. We have a happy home, not perfect but which family is?
However, something has been on my conscience for years and now I’m wondering if I should clear my conscience and cause pain to my family or keep things to myself. I had an affair with a co-worker around the time I got pregnant with my last child. To be honest I am not sure if my co-worker or my husband is the father. My youngest child looks different from the others, they’re thinner and more light-skinned.
I’m sure my husband is probably wondering why this is so.
Should I confess?
M
Dear M,
The first thing you should do is confess to your husband what you did. Then you need to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of your youngest child.
If he isn’t you would have to let your coworker know that he has fathered your child. These situations are never easy but it is better knowing than living with a question mark over your head.
Some marriages don’t survive such ordeals and some are salvaged depending on the love you share for each other and how important the word of God is in your marriage.
Some people go to their graves with dark secrets such as these and I am pleased that you want to make it right. If this is any comfort to you, love keeps no record of wrongs.
Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
I pray that the love you and your husband share can withstand this shaking.
Best
Bella
Save your marriage, keep you mouth shut, its better for the child and everybody involved.
Listen to this: Tanya Stephens – Little White Lie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcumGkxszJI
Thinner and lightskin says nothing, but if you feel uncomofortable do the test, maybe on your own first. counseling will be necessary for both of you. Maybe you can seek assistance in somebody trustoworthy when you tell him, it can be devastating. I hope this will be resolved in the best interest of the child and your marriage will get back on track. Don’t expect miracles but just pray and trust God.
Take his toothbrush or hair and test for dna. No point destroying your marriage. You should try find out first,if it’s your husband’s kid then no one has to know about the affair. Trust me as a man I know I rather not know if it’s just an affair but if it’s the other guy’s kid definitely let your husband know even if the marriage may die.
No way. She should do the paternity test first, so that when she does come clean with her husband it’s with complete information one way or the other. Otherwise, if the child is his, she risks making the man have doubt about his own child for nothing, which is even more cruel than she’s already been.
Good luck
Here’s my advice to you. First things first,do not tell your husband because what he doesn’t know cannot hurt him. The first step you should take is getting a paternity test, if your husband is the father, you’ll be happy you did not wake up the dead.But if the child is his, then you tell him, if you don’t he will kill you when he finds out.
M. There is a thing called trust you husband will never trust you again even if he say I forgive you, but in the back of his head what else is she keeping. Trust issues dead and buried right there years have gone by leave it alone. Or are you on your dying bed
Bella you full of . The Bible says confess your sins to no man. First do the test What she tell the husband and then it ends up being his then what.
Who ever you are only now, test first and then if you want to think of destroying your home fine damage you child whole life and then tell me what did you gain from it or send the child in rage and anger
Men are so beautiful and,handsome .God made man to his own image and likeness. A Son honour his father where is the honour for me. Lady the world has punished you and there is no hiding place. You know the answer to this so why come on news on line.
But Bella she said ( To be honest I am not sure if my co-worker or my husband is the father.) that means their is a third party. think she is under a lot of pressure.
Alas….Lord the things sin can put us through. But God washes away all our sins and makes us clean. And when he does that he throws it into the sea of forgetfulness never to be remembered again. I pray all goes well. Bella i like your tone today. It was different. Compassionate and full of kindness. I guess Bella is changing. Not that i don\’t like your \”drama\” response but i guess you know when to hit hard and when to lend a shoulder. I love DNO. I look forward to this every week. Guess this makes me a typical Dominican…Rorocious
Little Sal. Keep your mouth shut. after all them year now. Leave de man heart in place ok pal. Or you looking to kill de man by giving that news so you can collect. SMH. Nasty soul.
She aint no “Sal” these things happen all the time.
Its true you want to make things right But lady why rock the boat?
Do the paternity test in secret and if the result is as you fear, then tell your husband.
It will be good to know and not stress wondering. But do the paternity test before informing your husband.
girl don’t tell the man anything don’t worry with bella the man happy and so are you leave well alone. you going to break up your marriage for one child
I agree with only the first part of your advice, which is confessing the matter to her husband. Hopefully he can forgive and they can work on their marriage. The child was born into this marriage therefore, the husband is the father. The co-worker does not need to know anything unless it is for medical purposes and that’s if the child is his. If it turned out the co-worker is the sperm donor I think when the child is old enough he should be told and only then if he chooses to half a relationship with the co-worker, should he know anything.
oh no i dont think it is a good idea to tell ur husband.. if you still want to be married..it is all ur fault deal with the consequences.dominican men not gonna swallow this…
Lady do the paternity test first. If it is your husband’s then you have nothing to say. If not then face your music. It makes no sense breakup your marriage for a mistake you made so long ago. Yes it was wrong but it past. Unless it’s affecting your relationship because of guilt, then you need to come clean. Otherwise, leave well alone. The only other issue you have is if that coworker somehow suspects something or if he decide he talking. Then in that case it would be better for your husband to hear it from you.
Either way you in hot water.
What’s done is done. So, no point asking why you had the affair and did not even protect yourself from this situation, which can become explosive. I am sure you would not want your child to marry his or her sibling so it is best to admit your unfaithfulness to your husband and prepare to offer him the option of a divorce. Hopefully, he will be willing to have a parternity test done as discreetly as possible to protect all concerned. Who knows? maybe your husband himself has his own worries about children he might have fathered in his moments of indiscretion.
What a poor response from Bella! First, it is true that she actually had an affair with a coworker to the point that she is not even sure about the father of her child, that to me is shameful especially when considers the fact that she said that she has a happy home. Why don’t we count the cost before we act? Why didn’t she think of how having an affair could destroy a her happy home? Now having said this, unlike the advise Bella gave you, my advise is DO NOT confess that to your husband unless he really, really, seriously questions you about it and that you should do ONLY if you are convinced that telling him will do more good than harm to your family. Confession is good but we must also use wisdom especially dealing with man. Yes, we must always confess our faults and short coming to God but with flesh and blood we need a good dose of wisdom. Whether it happened or not it is shameful for men or women to be so unfaithful to each other. Your body should be for your spouse alone
Bella, You are definitive in your advice to spill the beans and at the end of your piece you tell her “I pray that the love you and your husband share can withstand this shaking.” I pray?
What if the husband fathered the child, but on finding out she had an affair, walks out of the marriage? What then? Remember there are 3 kids in this family.
Lady, if I were you, I would keep my mouth shut. If as you say you have a good relationship with your husband and you have a stable family life, unless you know he will forgive you and all is going to be well after, I suggest you keep your mouth shut.
I can tell you this: there is a 50/50 chance your husband has had an affair(s) and you are not any the wiser. Generally, men do not confess to having affairs, so why should you?
Leave well enough alone.
Oh please Bella……the bible says confess to no man .
Girl do yourself a favor and stay mooo-mooo eh. When the child is about 18yrs old call him in private and tell him your suspicions and he will have a better understanding. The child need to know who is real family is so have him take a DNA. Just maybe he will also understand why you had to do some pipe-work on the side. Let sleeping dogs lie where they are before you awaken a bi bad wild wolf that you will have to regret later.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!