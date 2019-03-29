DEAR BELLA: My lady is a con artist

I think my lady is the biggest con artist in the world. It’s a shame coming here with this but I don’t know what else to say to make her stop.

She would lie her way into everything and even I was tricked many times. But you see…I love her.

So she found this man online. Faked being sick and got around 5000 US. Ok I agree. I benefited.

She would fake being sick to get favors in long lines at the bank.

Latest one she got someone to give her money for a child we do not have.

I think the pranks and faking is going a bit too far so I spoke to her about it.

And because of that she cut me off. She no longer shares her goods with me and I’m worried she may get into something that lands her in jail.

What should I do?

KJ

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello KJ,

Is your concern really about the sick actions of your woman? Or are you angry that you have been cut off?

You didn’t seem to have much issue when you were cashing in on the proceeds of her actions.

I’m simply saying if your concerns are legit then it should have been an issue from the get go.

Also, usually people like that don’t change automatically. They either get themselves in a serious legal issue, end up in prison or get killed.

I hope she decides to drop this practice lest she suffer one of these ordeals.

Bella

Hello Bella,