DEAR BELLA: My mother is being unfair to me

Bella,

My brother is 24 and I am 19. And he is allowed to do whatever he wants to do. He brings different women in the house all the time. Some of them sleep half the night and my mother says nothing.

I, on the other hand, she always have issues with who I bring in the house. Even my boyfriend cannot stay past 10 pm.

Bella imagine I’m here thinking about it and realizing the hypocrisy of my mother.

For her sake, I don’t need a boyfriend but she sees 1 2 3 4 women there sometimes in one week and she like a moomoo.

When I ask her about it, she says, “Well your brother is a man and you are a woman and a woman can only have one man at a time.”

Bella, what if I want another boyfriend or other boyfriends at one time? Am I not to be treated like my brother’s equal?

It’s parents like these that have the world upside down. If she condones it for him, she can condone it for me too. Just saying.

Unjustly Treated

Hello Unjustly Treated,

I understand your vexation and it may seem unfair but I believe the issue here isn’t even really about your mother but your life.

People are going to behave how they want to and create very unjust situations but it is up to every individual to decide what kind of life they want. A good one, or one that could lead them to destruction at the end.

Even if your brother is living a reckless life, it doesn’t mean you have to follow his pattern.

I think really, you shouldn’t get caught up with who around you is doing wrong. Focus on your life and ensure you do what is right.

Besides, why would you want to have several boyfriends anyway? Again, I say we are all responsible for our decisions but keep in mind you cannot reap carrots if you plant tomatoes.

Bella

