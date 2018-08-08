Dear Bella,

My neighbour needs to be jailed. I say this because no other woman on this planet treats her children like this.

This woman leaves her children unattended and goes to fetes and parties.

A different man every weekend. Her children are two little girls and one boy.

I constantly have to give them food. Sometimes she leaves on Friday night and comes back on sunday .

Always dressed up with latest clothing. Every tin that beats, she’s there and her children hungry and untidy.

It breaks my heart. What should I do? These children cannot suffer anymore.

Help

Dear Help

Your concerns are legitimate and you should consult the social welfare division. This is child abuse clearly.

It is one thing to give them a meal every now and then but what about their general health?

I would advice you to take this matter ro the relevant authority.

Children need to be in the hands of guardians who are responsible. Clearly she is not.

Best,

Bella