DEAR BELLA: My pastor is calling me late at night
Dear Bella,
I am having a slight difficulty here and I hope I am not overreacting over this whole thing.
I recently broke up with my boyfriend after I got to know that he had another girl pregnant for him.
Thing is he and I have a five-year-old together and the break up is very difficult for both of us.
So being down in the blues I decided to talk to someone about my problems. A friend of mine told me I should talk to our pastor since we all see him as some sort of shepherd to his flock.
That I did but he keeps on telling me that he is busy and the only time he can call is in the evening time.
I agreed to that and he called one evening and I told him what was going on. He offered some advice but then the calls began coming in later and later in the night.
Sometimes he asks questions like, ‘what are you wearing’ and ‘when last you did it.’ Then he would just brush those remarks aside and continue talking as if he didn’t say anything.
I am feeling kind of uncomfortable because now he is suggesting he comes over to my place so we could talk over my problems.
What would you suggest is going on?
Asking
Dear asking
Dear Asking:
Bella has given you good advice. I hope you will act upon it especially in regards to your old boy friend.
Please tell this pastor you don\’t want him to call you, or visit you. Sorry Asking, but this man is a predator. There is a real danger here. If he insists on calling you or presses the idea of visiting you I suggest you change churches.
Unless this pastor is an independent minister without a superior he will be working under a bishop, superintendent, or an overseer of some kind. This is just how it is. It might become necessary for you to find out who his superior is and how he can be contacted. If the pastor continues to come on to you report him to his superior.
When I was a pastor with a church I would always take my wife with me when I visited a woman who would be alone. This is normal procedure. It is included in the ethics of our profession. The fact that he seems to have planned to come alone in itself is a red flag.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald…
Put that Pastor in his place and move on. Life has not ended for you. Take time to heal but move on..your child is your priority now.