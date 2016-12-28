Dear Bella,

I am having a slight difficulty here and I hope I am not overreacting over this whole thing.

I recently broke up with my boyfriend after I got to know that he had another girl pregnant for him.

Thing is he and I have a five-year-old together and the break up is very difficult for both of us.

So being down in the blues I decided to talk to someone about my problems. A friend of mine told me I should talk to our pastor since we all see him as some sort of shepherd to his flock.

That I did but he keeps on telling me that he is busy and the only time he can call is in the evening time.

I agreed to that and he called one evening and I told him what was going on. He offered some advice but then the calls began coming in later and later in the night.

Sometimes he asks questions like, ‘what are you wearing’ and ‘when last you did it.’ Then he would just brush those remarks aside and continue talking as if he didn’t say anything.

I am feeling kind of uncomfortable because now he is suggesting he comes over to my place so we could talk over my problems.

What would you suggest is going on?

Asking

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dear asking

There are pastors and there are predators. So if you have a desire to be devoured then let him come but from all indications, you need help with your matter.

Shut the door on that so called pastor less you end up in a compounded situation. Now let’s focus on you and your problem.

I think you made the right decision by ending the relationship with your cheating boyfriend.

Be proud that you did something most women are afraid to do. Give yourself a pat on the back. Your emptiness makes you a candidate to be refilled.

Wait upon the Lord he will make provisions for you.

Where your daughter is concerned, ensure he plays a father’s role in her life, as for you, he has forfeited any privileges that he may have had with you.

Good luck

Bella

