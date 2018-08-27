Dear Bella,

My best friend and I have been very close for several years but there’s something I don’t like. She is a shopaholic and spends all her money on weaves, clothes, shoes, gadgets.

I mean she shops online a lot. By the first week of the month, she is broke and would come to me for help. I help her. I don’t know why I feel obligated to help her.

I would loan her money to pay DOWASCO and buy food and put gas in her car.

And Bella, in my mind, I am like “so you couldn’t pay DOWASCO before you order the Indian Remy weave?” But I wouldn’t say it to her.

A few months ago, she asked me for money to get some groceries. That same weekend she bought a new outfit and had the audacity to show me.

When I told her politely “buy food before clothes”, she didn’t speak to me and I had to keep begging for her friendship back.

So, I am worried she will definitely dump me if I tell her anything else. So, I am stuck as to what I should do. What would you do Bella?

Confused

Dear Confused,

I would start by saying no to my friend’s request for money. I would also put our friendship under review.

No friend will take advantage of another friend’s kindness like that. In fact, I don’t think you will lose anything by cutting ties with her.

She may, however, lose her cash cow. Don’t make anyone hold you a prisoner. Liberate yourself from that slavery.

If your friend wants to use her money unwisely then that’s on her. You shouldn’t have to be the one to pick up her pieces.

Best

Bella

